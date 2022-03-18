A group of women gathered at Trudy Foster’s Denton home in the summer of 1983.
“We sat around her pool, just us ladies,” Betty Kimble remembered. “By then, most of our kids were in college. We became lifelong friends.” The Denton Christian Women’s Interracial Fellowship formed in 1963 to ease desegregation with a tutoring program to help Black children enter formerly all-white schools, but the group went on to address other racial inequities.
Foster was born in Pakistan to Presbyterian missionaries; she lived there until she was 12 years old. She married Bruce Foster, who earned a doctorate from Yale, and began teaching physics at North Texas State University in 1953. While Bruce was a Fulbright Scholar in Pakistan between 1960 and 1963, the couple saw news coverage of U.S. school segregation protests. Foster saw a parallel between Christians persecuted by Muslims in Pakistan and American Black citizens persecuted by whites.
After returning to Denton, Foster was invited to join the interracial fellowship in 1964. She became the group’s president, and the group dropped “Christian” from their name to be more inclusive. Movies like The Help have been criticized for promoting a white savior myth, but the fellowship strove to have approximately equal numbers of Black and white members with Black and white co-chairs.
Foster is often mentioned as the activist who inspired members to raise their voices. Alma Clark called Foster “a force to be reckoned with.” Kimble said Foster was “the main one who got things done.”
Black women faced criticism for “just trying to be white” when they joined the group. White women were called “crusaders.” Neither label was a compliment. “Everyone thought we were nuts,” Foster said in a 1987 University of North Texas Oral History interview, “but our goal was to awaken people and help them move forward.”
The fellowship alternated meetings between members’ homes. While meeting in Southeast Denton, they experienced dirt roads muddied after rain because the city still hadn’t paved them 45 years after Quaker (which is what research indicates Black residents referred to it as) residents were forced to move across the railroad tracks.
In 1968, Foster repeatedly spoke to Denton’s all-male City Council about paving Southeast Denton roads. After being told the council would get around to it, she demanded to know when. “Doing nothing wasn’t on the table,” Linnie McAdams recalled. “She just boxed them in.”
After Denton’s City Council agreed to pave Southeast Denton roads, they added an additional barrier to keep roads from being paved by assessing a per-running-foot tax to each property owner. When the initiative stalled, interracial fellowship members went door to door in Southeast Denton to convince residents who didn’t trust the city that the street project wasn’t a trick. Foster used pie charts to show that 61% of Southeast Denton Homes were owner-occupied, but 13% were white landlords, including Denton’s then-mayor, who owned half the street frontage. It took two years to get Southeast Denton roads paved.
When the city began a beautification project, Foster discovered “a lot of white landlords were elders in my church, so I took pictures of their [substandard] properties … the whole town was behind beautifying Denton, so I made a poster with pictures of houses they owned.” The caption said: “These houses are owned by elders in our church.”
During the 20 years the Denton Women’s Interracial Project was active, they received little newspaper coverage, and they didn’t take many pictures. The group had enormous impact, not just for Denton residents, but for members who sought better jobs, got elected to office and developed lifelong friendships.
According to Foster, Denton integrated slowly but peacefully. “I’m glad I did it,” Foster told the Oral History Project. “It was why Denton could integrate comfortably. It was a positive tool to help the painful process of integration.”
When Trudy Foster died in 2003 at age 78, the Denton Record-Chronicle published an editorial titled “The Debt We Owe to Gertrude Foster.”