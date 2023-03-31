Women's club in front of house

In a photo taken in 1904, Denton's Ariel Club gathered at the house of Mrs. John Coit (present-day 904 W. Oak St.).

 Courtesy photo

The Denton Woman’s Club Building sits in Quakertown Park, in the heart of downtown Denton.

The oldest women’s club is the Ariel Club, which strives to broaden women’s literary, musical and art culture. The club started in 1891 with 20 charter members. According to the club’s website, it has grown to more than 200 members. Denton’s club became a charter member of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1898.

Effie Lee Williams in uniform

Effie Lee Williams was the president of the Federation of Denton Women’s Clubs in 1928. 
Tea time
Buy Now

Members of the Denton Woman’s Club gather for the Ariel Club Autumn Tea in 2018. The club is the oldest women’s organization in Denton, founded in 1891.

Mike Cochran and Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

0
0
0
0
0