The Denton Woman’s Club Building sits in Quakertown Park, in the heart of downtown Denton.
The oldest women’s club is the Ariel Club, which strives to broaden women’s literary, musical and art culture. The club started in 1891 with 20 charter members. According to the club’s website, it has grown to more than 200 members. Denton’s club became a charter member of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1898.
The group still holds Book Club Luncheons and runs a baked goods booth at the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival.
In 1903, the Ariel Club advocated for the construction of a Carnegie Library. Scottish American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated money to build 1,689 libraries throughout the United States between 1883 and 1929. According to the Ariel Club website, Denton’s movement to get a Carnegie Library ended when the city of Denton said they couldn’t do it.
Denton’s Shakespeare Club started in 1899 to foster study, memorization and performance of Shakespeare’s plays. Reading and education were important goals for women, who still had unequal access to education. The group also advocated for women’s suffrage and other civic concerns.
In 1911, the group raised enough money to replace wooden buckets and drinking cups with water fountains in Denton’s public schools. The group also placed a hitching post and drinking trough on Denton’s Square to water horses.
The group got a women’s restroom installed in the Denton County Courthouse in 1910. Although it may seem amusing that white men were the only people allowed to relieve themselves in the courthouse, it illustrates the ascendant position men assumed. Women who still didn’t have the right to vote were courageous to demand better for Denton.
Women’s clubs waged war on unsanitary conditions in Denton. According to History of Denton County, typhoid fever gripped Denton in 1908. After his wife and daughter died of typhoid fever, prominent citizen Addison Edward Graham raised most of the money needed to build Denton’s sewer system.
In 1913, the Ariel and Shakespeare Clubs joined with at least eight other clubs to form the Federation of Denton Women’s Clubs. According to the Texas State Historical Association, however, the United Daughters of the Confederacy movement overtook most Texas women’s clubs around 1910.
Racism swept through Texas like a wildfire in the 1920s. The Ku Klux Klan was so active that a group of UNT researchers recently discovered that Texas was the No. 1 state for lynchings in 1921.
The UDC was associated with the Confederate Lost Cause, which is now viewed by most historians as a myth. The Lost Cause revered Robert E. Lee and the antebellum South and denied that slavery caused the Civil War. Lost Cause supporters had the final say on Texas textbooks into the 1950s.
Soon after the UDC surfaced, the group lobbied for a city park by urging people to vote for a bond to remove residents in the town of Quaker. After the bond’s narrow passage, the city banished Quaker’s Black residents across the railroad tracks. In 1938, the UDC cited their efforts as their “greatest cooperative movement, and it is fitting that the women of the city have been recognized, along with other groups who receive recreation and pleasure from the park by having its building located there.”
The city gave the group a 100-year lease for a parcel of land they had just taken from Denton’s Black community as a reward for their “agitation.” The women built the Woman’s Club Building in 1928; the lease for the land ends in 2023.
Marion Bralley, whose obituary stated that he was the founding president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, used the UDC like an auxiliary to promote the chamber’s goal of ridding the city of Blacks “in a business way.” Women who had just gotten the right to vote were eager to participate. Bralley’s determination to push his narrative and the UDC’s complicity deeply harmed Denton’s Black community.
According to an April 13, 1938, Denton Record-Chronicle article, the UDC coordinated Lee and Jackson Memorial Days. The group spent three years raising money for the Confederate soldier monument on the Square, which was removed in 2021.
Women pushing the monument’s installation included Mrs. A.C. Owsley, Mrs. L.A. McDonald and Mrs. T.N. Berry. Mrs. C.C. Yancey, president of the Katie Daffan Chapter of the UDC, presided over the monument’s June 3, 1918, dedication. The UDC equipped the monument with water fountains.
The UDC’s Denton prominence waned by 1940. The women’s groups returned to their original goals: providing low-cost flower boxes for houses, an empty-stocking Christmas crusade, an anti-spitting ordinance and a chicken law. They also raised money for science equipment in public schools through candy, baked goods and sandwich sales.
Denton’s Ariel Club is still in existence. Women’s clubs have contributed positively — and negatively — to Denton for more than 130 years.
