The mystery of John B. Denton’s bones

John B. Denton was killed on May 25, 1841, in the Battle of Village Creek, avenging the death of a friend’s wife and children. He was 34 years old. When Clabe Chisum, the father of cattle baron John Chisum, told Denton’s 31-year-old wife, Mary, and his children, Sarah Elizabeth, Jonothan, Nancysu, Eldredge, Ashley and Burnard, about his death, the Clarksville community where Denton lived was deeply saddened. Denton’s youngest son, Burnard, was just 14 months old when his father died.
John Denton was a Methodist circuit minister when he arrived in Texas, but he started practicing law in 1837 with John Craig. Denton’s will provided for paying debts and for distribution of personal property to his wife and children.
Denton’s wife, Mary, was vulnerable; frontier widows didn’t have rights. A year after her husband’s death, in August 1842, she married Abner McKenzie. McKenzie managed a farm three miles from Clarksville, a wholesome place to raise Denton’s children.
Denton’s oldest daughter, Elizabeth, who was 15, soon married Bernard Hill, a Clarksville teacher.
John Denton’s four parcels of land totaling 1,951 acres were sold in 1843 and 1848. Frontier Texas didn’t have banks; bank mortgages didn’t exist. People bought and sold land as currency, and the tangled web of promissory notes made financial transactions difficult.
As executor of Denton’s will, Craig spent many years settling Denton’s estate. The family had to sell personal property such as horses and pigs and part of their land. Craig continued to answer judges’ summons about Denton’s estate after he retired to the ministry. Denton’s probate was last amended in 1880, almost 40 years after his death.
While there were no banks in frontier Texas, there were plenty of lawyers. In 1869, Denton’s children hired the firm of former Sen. and Gov. James Throckmorton to dismiss a frivolous lawsuit against Denton’s estate. In 1870, the William Davis family filed a lawsuit alleging that John B. Denton was never married and his heirs were illegitimate. Marriage licenses were rare on the frontier, but the court ruled in favor of Denton’s heirs.
By the 1880s, old settlers became reminiscent and formed the Old Settlers Association of Denton County. They held their first picnic in 1889.
People become nostalgic about the beginning of a new century. Denton County looked to the past, anticipating what 1900 would bring. When the John B. Denton College opened on the present-day site of the Calhoun Middle School Band Hall, no one knew much about its namesake. Old settlers wanted to locate John B. Denton’s grave and give him a decent funeral.
But they needed a body to bury.
The war report stated Denton was buried on a creek bank returning from Village Creek near the present-day boundary between Arlington and Fort Worth. Methodist minister, teacher, state senator and author William H. Allen had lived in Clarksville working for Clabe Chisum.
Tasked with discovering more about John Denton, Allen appealed to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The Record-Chronicle story was picked up by newspapers around the state, including multiple stories in The Dallas Morning News. Allen received a flood of accounts and opinions about John B. Denton.
Accounts by James Isham and Henry Stout, who were both with Denton when he was killed, reported he was buried near the Tarrant County line and Fossil Creek (present-day Birdville). While those reports are more consistent with military records, neither was associated with remains.
Finally, a Dallas Morning News “special” reported John Chisum, who knew Denton and attended school with daughter Elizabeth, found Denton’s grave three miles northwest of Bolivar on Clear Creek. He stated he left the bones in a wooden candle box when he sold his ranch to J.H. Waide in 1863. Waide buried the bones near his ranch house after they started to smell.
Chisum reported the bones were found by boys hunting rabbits on Denton Creek. Assuming they were Denton’s remains, he brought them to the house in a burlap bag. One arm was broken.
John Peter Smith’s suggestion that Chisum’s account might be erroneous received pushback in The News. Chisum’s posse of defenders came to his rescue, embellishing his account. Smith might be wealthy, but Chisum’s cattle baron status had more gravitas.
And Chisum could produce the much-needed bones for the old settlers’ monument.
As he prepared recommendations for the Old Settlers of Denton County, Allen doubted the authenticity of Chisum’s bones, but they fit the group’s narrative, so he shifted his focus to the broken arm. Like any good scholar, Allen asked the Rev. Jonothan Denton, who was 12 when his father was killed, if his father had ever broken his arm. “Yes,” his son replied. He heard his father broke his arm falling off a horse. That was proof enough for the old settlers who accepted Allen’s report.
The Old Settlers Association could have their party with the guest of honor in attendance.
The Nov. 21, 1901, photo of the burial of John B. Denton on the Denton County Courthouse lawn shows the crowd of over 600 mourners dressed in their best finery for the auspicious occasion.
Denton’s beautiful casket lay in state; mourners viewed the crumbled bones. At 1:30 p.m., professor O.H. Thurman of the recently founded John B. Denton College led the assembly in singing “America.” W.C. Lattimore of the First Baptist Church gave the invocation. The Old Settlers Association’s chaplain, the Rev. James Chalk, introduced John Denton’s sons and grandson, followed by a lengthy address from the Rev. William H. Allen.
A barbershop quartet led the procession to the prepared gravesite on the courthouse lawn, singing “Some Sweet Days” and “Rock of Ages.” Pallbearers E.B. Orr, L. Willis, J.M. Swisher, John W. Gober and W.C. Wright gently lowered the casket into the grave.
Most people in Denton County didn’t know anything about John Denton. According to Mike Cochran, author of John B. Denton: The Bigger-than-Life Story of the Fighting Parson and Texas Ranger, the ceremony was a public unveiling of Denton’s life as much as it was a burial of his bones. Denton was a good man who died avenging the deaths of a friend’s wife and children.
And John B. Denton, who was loved by peers, gained legendary status after his death.