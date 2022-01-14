The long, storied history behind the house at 928 W. Hickory St.

Denton is an Old West town that became a city.
The city boasted 4,732 residents by 1910. Denton’s new sewer system stopped typhoid fever. Southwestern Bell replaced Denton’s hand-cranked box phones with new telephones in 1911. A natural gas system was installed in 1912. By 1913, 97 streetlights gave Denton bragging rights as one of the best-lit towns in the country, although the city eventually removed streetlights instead of repairing them.
Denton had 13 organized churches. Two railroads brought students to a handful of educational institutions. Two colleges survived to become Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas.
A nickel bought a loaf of bread, and a quarter bought a gallon of wild blackberries. Evers Hardware sold the latest inventions, such as a $100 Victrola ($3,000 in today’s dollars).
Denton residents celebrated Halley’s Comet’s 1910 appearance with moonlight picnics. Entertainment included three motion picture houses and numerous 42-card game circles. Popular outdoor Chautauqua lectures and performances forced the Wright Opera House to close.
Wild Bill’s Wild West show came to Denton in 1914. The Liberty Bell made a 15-minute train stop in 1915. Barnum & Bailey’s Circus performed in 1916. Helen Keller visited Denton in 1919.
Most townsfolk watered or oiled dirt roads in front of houses to minimize dust. Rain meant buggies got stuck in muddy roads. By 1910, 60 Denton residents owned cars. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Fred Rayzor drove his Model 20 Buick to Greenville to visit his fiancee. His three-hour-and-five-minute return trip astonished readers.
Fred’s father, Newton Rayzor, co-owned Alliance Milling Co. The company’s Peacemaker flour won so many awards they were banned from State Fair of Texas competition. Newton Rayzor owned the ice company that provided ice to every home in Denton in pre-refrigeration days. He helped start John B. Denton College and the College of Industrial Arts, present-day TWU. Rayzor was president of Denton’s Chamber of Commerce.
Denton barely noticed Europe’s war in 1914, but by 1917, wartime supply-chain shortages made sugar, meat and coal scarce. Restaurants took advantage of the county jackrabbit surplus to serve rabbit on meatless Tuesdays.
Denton County sent 1,500 men to fight in World War I. Denton’s steam whistles were tied open celebrating the signing of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.
In 1910, 20-year-old Fred Rayzor married Lucille Edmonds, the 18-year-old daughter of Sherman’s mayor. The newlyweds lived with Fred’s parents at 1003 W. Oak St. until their house was built in 1912.
Fred Rayzor contracted with M.T. Goodwin to build a one-story frame house behind Fred’s parents at 928 W. Hickory St. The Rayzor family compound included several homes on Oak and Hickory streets. Fred and Lucille’s Craftsman-style house had six rooms, a wide front porch with 20 lights over one-pane windows, 10-foot ceilings and wide crown molding.
In 1921, the Rayzors added a sleeping porch, breakfast room, back porch and repaired the detached 1915 garage. Fred and Lucille had four children: James Frederick, Lucille, Newton and Richard.
The Rayzors were one of Denton’s most powerful families. Fred Rayzor was the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, Denton ISD school board president and president of the Denton Retail Merchants. He was a Mason and a Knights Templar member.
Fred and his brothers bought the Godwin Hotel at 302 S. Locust St., present-day site of Pecan Place Apartments, in 1931. They changed the name to the Southern Hotel. The hotel featured an air-conditioned coffee shop, Dixie Belle and Starlight dining rooms and free parking. Fred managed the hotel from 1938 until 1958. During that time, Fred listed himself in the oil business. He also brokered real estate.
Lucille was known for hosting bridge circles at 928 W. Hickory St. Tragedy stuck when James Frederick Rayzor Jr. was killed in action in 1944 after three engines of the bomber he piloted failed. He crash-landed in New Guinea, saving the lives of five crew members, but he died. Lucille died 14 months later in 1945, at age 53. Fred died in 1965. They’re buried in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, along with 23 other members of the Rayzor family.
In 1941, W.E. Graham and Nannie Armstrong Graham, who had been married since 1914, bought 928 W. Hickory from Fred Rayzor. He was a fire insurance agent. Both were active at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where he was an elder. W.E. Graham died in 1963. In a time when old houses were demolished, the Grahams repaired the house and restored the original features. Nannie sold the house in 1974, two years before her death.
David Kittrell and John Miller owned the house until 1986 as a rent property.
John Kimmey bought the house in 1986 and returned it to a private residence. His only modification was to turn a closet into a shower. He had a Ph.D., and he taught in the religion department at North Texas State University (present-day UNT). Kimmey obtained one of Denton’s first Registered Texas Historic Landmark designations for 928 W. Hickory. Kimmey died in 1993 at age 51.
John’s sister, Jimmye Kimmey, owned the house after his death. Jimmye had been in New York City pursuing a photography career. While there, she became the executive director of the Association for the Study of Abortion. She’s credited with coining the term “pro-choice.” Kimmey became an Episcopalian priest.
The house at 928 W. Hickory is significant because it’s an excellent example of an early Craftsman-style house, and because of the people who lived there. It sits in Denton’s new National Register District.