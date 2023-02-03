Loyd Logan and sons

Loyd Logan, top, was a pillar in the Denton community, as were his father and brothers. Logan lived in the Quakertown neighborhood and had eight children with his wide Litha Mae Taylor: Leonard, Lloyd Jr., W.L., James Holford, Johnnie, Laura Mae, and twins Luzine and Lodine. Three are pictured here.

 Courtesy photo

John Robert Logan moved to Texas around 1884 from Logan, Kentucky. By 1896, he lived in Quakertown, Denton’s thriving middle-class Black community in downtown Denton.

John married Laura Logan in 1903, and they had six children: Athal, Arthur, Loyd Dean, Vivian, Jessie Mae and Jennifer Lou.

Arthur Logan - WWI service in France

Arthur Logan, a Quakertown resident, is shown in a portrait during World War I. One of his descendants, the Rev. Reginald Logan from the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association, is working with Denton Parks and Recreation to develop a memorial honoring Quakertown.
Logan House

An undated photo shows the historic Logan House in Quakertown.
Logan shoe shop

The Logan shoe shop still stands in Denton.
Reginald Logan
Buy Now

The Rev. Reginald Logan delivers the keynote message during Denton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Jan. 16.

Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

1
0
0
0
0