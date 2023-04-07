An Easter eve tradition began when bonfires lit the hills around Fredericksburg on April 3, 1847. This was the first recorded Easter observance in Texas, and it actually celebrated peace.

Frontier Texas was a wild place. The controversial Mexican American war ended in 1845. Texas had been a state for just two years. State officials anxious for colonization issued land grants for nearly 4 million acres with no regard for the Native American and Tejano people already living there.

John O. Meusebach

Memorial to Meusebach-Comanche Treaty

A memorial sculpture in Fredericksburg depicts the Meusebach-Comanche treaty negotiations.
Meusebach-Comanche treaty

The original Meusebach-Comanche treaty was returned from Europe in 1970 by the granddaughters of John Meusebach and presented to the Texas State Library in 1972.
