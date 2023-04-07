An Easter eve tradition began when bonfires lit the hills around Fredericksburg on April 3, 1847. This was the first recorded Easter observance in Texas, and it actually celebrated peace.
Frontier Texas was a wild place. The controversial Mexican-American War ended in 1845. Texas had been a state for just two years. State officials anxious for colonization issued land grants for nearly 4 million acres with no regard for the Native American and Tejano people already living there.
According to USHistory.org, over 1 million Germans immigrated to the United States in the late 1840s to escape economic hardship and political unrest.
But the German immigrants who left political unrest found even more turmoil in Texas.
German Lutheran settlers were led by John Meusebach, a 35-year-old titled German who spoke five languages. He held degrees in law and botany, and he was fascinated by Texas horticulture. Before leaving Germany, Meusebach renounced his title as baron and added “Texas forever” to his family crest.
Meusebach’s party landed in Galveston in 1845. After traveling to the Pedernales River Valley in covered wagons, the colony named its new settlement Fredericksburg to honor Prussian King Frederick.
Comanche Indians living in the area were not enthusiastic about their new neighbors.
Five years earlier, a group of 33 Penateka Comanche leaders led by Chief Buffalo Hump went to San Antonio to negotiate. The Comanches tried to escape after the Texans made unrealistic demands.
Mayhem broke loose as Texan soldiers killed 30 Comanche leaders and warriors and five women and children waiting in the courtyard. The remaining 33 Comanches were jailed.
News of what historians call the Council House Fight spread to other Comanche tribes. Incensed that a negotiation turned into an act of war, Native Americans retaliated throughout the state.
Because Texas officials had a history of treating Native Americans poorly, circumstances in Fredericksburg disintegrated. War loomed. Fortunately, both sides had strong leadership; the Comanche Indians sensed the German settlers might be different.
Meusebach and the Comanche chiefs agreed to negotiate on April 1 and 2 at the Comanche San Saba River Village.
Because the account is from the settlers’ perspective, little information exists about the Comanche chiefs. Their names were Chief Wise Owl, Chief Buffalo Hump (it’s not clear if it was the same chief involved in the council house massacre) and Chief Santa Anna, described as “a large, fine-looking man with an affable and lively countenance.”
Earlier historical accounts incorrectly stated Chief Quanah Parker, the famous son of captured settler Cynthia Ann Parker, negotiated the treaty.
Meusebach’s legal education honed his negotiation skills. His 6-foot-2 stature and reddish-blond hair made him a commanding figure. The Comanches dubbed Meusebach “Ma-bu-quo-si-to-mu” (“chief with burning red hair”).
Settlers waited anxiously in Fredericksburg during negotiations. Each family lived in a hastily built one-room structure serving as kitchen, dining room and sleeping space for multiple generations. Colonists, who were without running water or bathrooms, were afraid to go outside.
Comanches lit signal fires in the hills to communicate treaty progress, and larger fires to celebrate the treaty’s successful negotiation. One mother is said to have calmed children upset by the bonfires by telling them the Easter Bunny built the fires to dye Easter eggs. Germans were familiar with the ancient custom of setting fires on hilltops on Easter eve. They also knew about Osterhase, the egg-laying forerunner to the Easter Bunny who rewarded good children with treats.
After two days, the men negotiated the Meusebach-Comanche Treaty. The 1847 agreement opened 3 million acres to settlement and allowed Comanches and settlers to hunt game throughout the area. Both sides agreed to report wrongdoing to each other.
According to Mike Hagee, president of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, “It was the only treaty with Native Americans never broken by either side.”
Meusebach was elected to the Texas Senate in 1851. A German settler managed to negotiate peace when Texas officials would not.
