Life was difficult on the Texas frontier.
Dr. Isaac Newton Hembree and his family came to Denton County from Arkansas in 1853, likely with the Peters Colony, a series of empresario land grants between the Republic of Texas and colonists. Hembree, born in 1823, and his wife, Elizabeth West, had daughters Nancy, Sarah and Laura. Elizabeth died in 1850. Hembree married Elizabeth’s sister, Martha, and they had Elizabeth and James.
After settling in Alton, the Hembrees moved to a farm with stock in Bolivar. Hembree practiced medicine and was a mason. Bolivar was a town with a saloon and a hotel where cowboys riding the nearby Chisholm Trail rested.
Desperados stole horses and cattle near Bolivar in the late 1860s. Confederate Civil War veteran Crow Wright organized ranchers, including Hembree, James Tiller and Frank Whitehead to chase thieves; Hembree and Tiller were killed in a gunfight near present-day Slidell.
After her father’s death, 16-year-old Lizzie was severely burned in a house fire. She recovered and married James Taylor. After James’ death made Lizzie a young widow, Lizzie supported her children as a dressmaker in Denton.
Laura Hembree married John Hudson, the racehorse jockey who rode “Denton Mare” when Sam Bass raced horses. Bass became an infamous outlaw.
Caroline Hembry was 30 years old when she came to Texas enslaved to the Hembree family. According to Henry Louis Gates Jr., enslaved Africans who didn’t have surnames often took owners’ names.
Hembry was 50 years old when President Abraham Lincoln issued the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves. She wasn’t freed until Juneteenth 1865. With no birth record, family history indicates she was born the same year as Isaac Hembree. Her father’s name was unknown, but her mother, Sinia Hembry, was born in Maryland. The community knew Caroline Hembry as “Auntie Caroline.” She died in 1920; her husband, “Uncle Steve,” predeceased her. No record exists of Caroline Hembry’s burial, but it was likely at Denton’s Oakwood Cemetery.
Denton’s 1920 city directory shows C. Ross and Maud Clark Hembry living at 818 Terry St. in Quaker, a thriving middle-class city within a city just north of Denton’s Square. Ross was Caroline Hembry’s son or nephew. Census records from 1920 indicate Ross and Maud were in their 40s living with stepsons Walter Clark, age 23, and Willie Clark, age 19.
The Hembrys owned at least six homes in addition to theirs free and clear of mortgage. Ross worked as a janitor for the Exchange National Bank on the Southeast Corner of the Denton Square.
In 1922, the city forced residents of Quaker to leave so they could build a park. The Hembrys sold their 818 Terry St. lot for $1,650 and moved across the railroad tracks to 1129 W. Hickory in Solomon Hill.
The Hembrys’ houses were placed on log skids and rolled to new locations in a laborious process that took all night. Their rent houses moved to 1025 W. Hickory (the Citizen’s Undertaking business), 1113 E. Hickory (the “Quakertown House” presently at the Denton County Historical Park) and 1028 Hickory St. (Kelom Brothers Barber and Tailor Shop). The “Quakertown House” is the only house belonging to the Hembrys still in existence because of a 1960s city of Denton urban renewal push that forced Southeast Denton residents to tear down homes and completely rebuild, denying building permits for repair after the city labeled the neighborhood “blighted.”
Ross Hembry was a charter member and a board member of the St. James African Methodist Episcopal church. The parsonage was relocated to 1101 E. Oak in Solomon Hill. The church was too big to move; it was rebuilt at 404 Oakland St.
Stepson Willie Clark left the state after Quaker’s forced removal. He became a minister and returned to Austin, where he met and married Alma Clark. After Willie’s parents died, Willie and Alma returned to Denton, where he became the minister of St. James AME. They lived in the house his stepfather and mother moved from Quaker until the city forced them to tear it down and rebuild.
Willie Clark was a third-generation descendant of Caroline Hembry. His wife, Alma Clark, still lives in Denton.
Randy Hunt, president of Historic Denton, did the research for this article using obituaries and genealogy records.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.