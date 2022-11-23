Thanksgiving meal 2021
Buy Now

Volunteers pass out meals to guests during the 2021 Thanksgiving Community Banquet at Calhoun Middle School.

 DRC file photo

Thanksgiving historically celebrated the safe arrival of a ship, the end of a drought or a bounteous harvest. While early Denton settlers may have celebrated harvests, America’s Thanksgiving didn’t become official until a woman persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to declare it a national holiday.

According to writer David Kindy, the narrative of Pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock wearing black outfits with silver buckles is mostly stuffing. Waterfowl and venison, not turkey, were served at the 1621 celebration that forged an uneasy truce between 53 Mayflower survivors and 90 Wampanoag Native Americans.

Annetta Ramsay

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

Tags

Recommended for you