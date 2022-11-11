Williams Square

Two years before his death in 1922, Charles Alexander Williams donated land, known as Williams Square, to the city of Denton. The land sits east of the present-day Wells Fargo Bank Building. One of the contingencies of the donation was that the land was "always to be used for public purposes."

Charles Alexander Williams is buried in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery; his legacy is buried in city records and stands today in a space that benefits the public.

Williams came to Denton in 1844. He served as the Denton County sheriff in 1856-57 and 1866-67. Williams died at his home at 603 W. Oak St. in November 1922. Although he had little formal education, Williams was a voracious reader. According to his Denton Record-Chronicle obituary, he was a longtime respected Denton elder who proudly never took medicine. Williams’ only illness occurred two months before his death at age 90.

