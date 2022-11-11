Two years before his death in 1922, Charles Alexander Williams donated land, known as Williams Square, to the city of Denton. The land sits east of the present-day Wells Fargo Bank Building. One of the contingencies of the donation was that the land was "always to be used for public purposes."
Charles Alexander Williams is buried in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery; his legacy is buried in city records and stands today in a space that benefits the public.
Williams came to Denton in 1844. He served as the Denton County sheriff in 1856-57 and 1866-67. Williams died at his home at 603 W. Oak St. in November 1922. Although he had little formal education, Williams was a voracious reader. According to his Denton Record-Chronicle obituary, he was a longtime respected Denton elder who proudly never took medicine. Williams’ only illness occurred two months before his death at age 90.
Two years before his death, Williams donated land valued at $8,000 ($118,723 in today’s dollars) to the city of Denton. The land sits east of the present-day Wells Fargo Bank Building. Denton city leaders leased the land from Williams between 1915 and 1921.
When the city sought to purchase the land, Williams refused to sign a contract until they granted deed restrictions. First, the city “can never convey title in the land to anyone and that it is always to be used for public purposes.” Second, “The land shall always be known as Williams Square.” Third, the contract required the city to pave East Hickory Street.
In a complicated contract between Williams and the city, Williams accepted rent already paid by the city along with $500 cash as a down payment. For the remaining $6,000, Williams directed the city to create a “sinking fund for the Market Square Vendor’s Lien.” A sinking fund would allow the city to save money for future improvements by putting incremental amounts into an account for the property. Essentially, Williams donated the land to the city of Denton so that it would always benefit the public.
Tension mounted when a 1921 Record-Chronicle article reported that Chairman W.B. McClurkan scratched the deed restrictions out after Williams signed the contract. After consulting with the city attorney, city leadership accepted Williams’ deed restrictions because the land was a good investment.
Although no one could have predicted the impact automobiles would have on Denton’s Square, the city eventually built a parking lot on Williams Square to provide free public parking.
In 1971, the First State Bank, which replaced the Exchange National Bank on the southeast corner of Denton’s Square, announced a multimillion-dollar expansion project. In a Record-Chronicle article, President W.C. Orr and Vice President Homer Bly discussed a first phase that would add multiple stories to the two-story bank building. Subsequent phases included a 12-story office building adjacent to the bank that would swallow Williams Square. Phase I was the only part ever built because of deed restrictions. A ramp built south of the bank building to cross Austin Street to access Williams Square was eventually taken down.
On Nov. 2, 1977, Denton’s City Council voted 4-1 to issue a certificate of obligation to fund improvements to the city’s “Trade Square,” more properly known as Williams Square. In deciding to abide by Williams’ deed restrictions, Denton City Council members argued that they took a risk by issuing bond certificates, because they lacked assurance the property would generate enough funds to repay the debt. No one mentioned the $6,000 sinking fund Williams directed the city to save for future improvements that should have contained at least $20,000 by 1977.
In April 2022, Scott Brown Commercial in tandem with Scott Tarwater and Pivot Technology announced a $75 million to $100 million redo of the Wells Fargo building and surrounding land. The project would replace the Wells Fargo building with a 10-story, 186-room boutique hotel, the “Brown Downtown.” The complex proposed 50,000 square feet of rooftop entertainment on Williams Square and 400 public parking spaces.
The current Wells Fargo building now contributes to Denton’s proposed National Register District because it is more than 50 years old; a new building would not contribute. The proposed commercial project would encompass the deed-restricted land Williams donated to the city with deed restrictions to ensure the land would be used for everyone’s benefit.
Research for this article came from multiple Denton Record-Chronicle articles.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.