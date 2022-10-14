Texas’ first home demonstration agent helped Denton County cultivate vegetables, avoid hunger

A 1945 Denton Record-Chronicle photo shows Edna Westbrook Trigg (seated), daughter Eloise Trigg Johnson (standing), and granddaughter Eloise Grumbine with great-granddaughter Suzanne Grumbine (on floor), at Trigg's house at 602 W. Parkway St. in Denton.
While World War I raged, hunger stalked Europeans whose countries were at war. Americans also suffered the consequences of military requisitions and naval blockades. Food shortages included butter, margarine, cooking fat, sugar, potatoes, coffee, tea, fruit and meat because of insufficient cattle feed. The U.S. government introduced voluntary rationing in 1918; it became mandatory during World War II.
Denton County had a powerful ally in the effort in Edna Westbrook Trigg, who helped ease local food shortages.
Trigg was born to Ervin and Rachel Walker Westbrook in Milam County, Texas, in 1868. She earned her teaching certificate at a “normal” teacher training school near Cameron. Trigg’s teaching career started in the same classroom where she was a student.
In 1892, 24-year-old Edna Westbrook married 39-year-old Charles Letman Trigg. They had two children, Charlie and Eloise.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, the U.S. Department of Agriculture asked Edna Trigg to coordinate Milam County girls’ tomato clubs in 1911. She reluctantly agreed after reassurance that her duties wouldn’t interfere with her school principal job.
In 1912, Trigg organized 10– to 18-year-old girls into 10 tomato clubs. Each girl cultivated one-tenth an acre of tomatoes, sold part of the crop and kept the rest for canning. While the girls grew tomatoes, Trigg taught herself how to can food through trial and error.
The joint showing of girls’ tomato clubs and boys’ corn clubs, a precursor to 4-H Clubs, was the first exhibition of girls’ agricultural products in Texas. The girls won awards at the 1913 Rockdale Fair, the 1914 State Fair of Texas in Dallas and the 1914 Waco Cotton Palace.
Trigg stopped working with youth in 1915 because Milam County couldn’t pay her. She continued as an unpaid volunteer, organizing farm women and doing canning demonstrations. That summer, she taught two months of canning classes in Childress. Trigg’s passion for improving canning methods consumed more and more of her time.
Denton County offered Trigg a job as home demonstration agent in February 1916. She quit her school principal job, and she and her husband moved to Denton. Her daughter, Eloise, was already a scholarship student studying home economics at the College of Industrial Arts, now known as Texas Woman’s University. The Triggs eventually moved to 602 W. Parkway St. in Denton.
As the first home demonstration agent in Texas, Trigg traveled Denton County via horse and buggy. Farmers doubted her because she wasn’t from Denton. She answered their suspicion of a “government woman” with charisma, expert canning demonstrations and agricultural knowledge. Tomato Clubs sprouted throughout Denton County during her three decades of service.
Trigg’s husband died of throat cancer at age 68 in 1921. He’s buried in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
After convincing Denton’s Federation of Women’s Clubs to allow tomato club girls to exhibit tomatoes at the clubs’ fall exhibition, Trigg turned local women into canning converts. The girls’ produce was so superior to local women’s tomatoes that they made up a purse of prize money.
After borrowing $350 to buy steam canners, Trigg placed them in 20 Denton County communities to encourage canning. She eventually sold the canners to community members after multiple canning demonstrations.
After a national campaign started during World War I to grow and conserve food, Trigg launched a campaign to make Denton County self-sufficient in foodstuffs. She drove more than 1,000 miles per month, persuading farmers to replace part of cash crops like cotton, wheat and peanuts with vegetables. Trigg lobbied landlords to give tenants garden plots and pastures for cows. She introduced a protective diet card to help women develop family nutrition plans to prevent malnutrition diseases like pellagra, rickets and goiter. Through girls’ clubs, Trigg encouraged rural girls to establish college funds and seek scholarships.
Trigg continued to hold regular Saturday canning schools for 200 to 300 people. She taught classes at the CIA in methods of home demonstration. Her efforts made Denton County one of the top Texas counties in annual canning of vegetables, fruit and beef after the war ended.
She died at age 72 in November 1946. Trigg is buried in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery next to her husband.
Their daughter, Eloise Johnson, became a national leader in the home economics field.
In 1947, the Fifth Texas Extension Education Association 4-H started a scholarship in Triggs’ honor. Milam County placed a marker on its square in her honor in 1970. Trigg was posthumously inducted into the National Agricultural Center Hall of Fame in 1991. In 2015, Denton County placed a marker in her honor on Denton’s courthouse Square.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.