George Bragg

Gregg Smith (left), George Bragg (center) and Igor Stravinsky (right) collaborating on a recording of Stravinsky’s melodrama Persephone (1966). George Bragg (1926-2007), founder and first director of the Texas Boys Choir, donated his personal music library to the University of North Texas, his alma mater. 

 UNT Music Library

George Bragg was 8 years old when his family moved to Birmingham, Alabama, in 1934. He joined the Birmingham Boys Choir, igniting a lifelong passion. Boys choirs date to the Middle Ages, when churches used boys to provide the treble voice because women were barred from performing.

Bragg started the Denton Civic Boys Choir in a rented dormitory at Texas Woman’s University when he was a freshman at North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas. He envisioned the choir as an opportunity for boys, regardless of income level or ethnicity. The school allowed choir members to practice two periods a day and take their studies with them on tour.

Texas Boys Choir

Shown is a holiday album from the Texas Boys Choir, which got its start in Denton.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you