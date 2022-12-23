Gregg Smith (left), George Bragg (center) and Igor Stravinsky (right) collaborating on a recording of Stravinsky’s melodrama Persephone (1966). George Bragg (1926-2007), founder and first director of the Texas Boys Choir, donated his personal music library to the University of North Texas, his alma mater.
George Bragg was 8 years old when his family moved to Birmingham, Alabama, in 1934. He joined the Birmingham Boys Choir, igniting a lifelong passion. Boys choirs date to the Middle Ages, when churches used boys to provide the treble voice because women were barred from performing.
Bragg started the Denton Civic Boys Choir in a rented dormitory at Texas Woman’s University when he was a freshman at North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas. He envisioned the choir as an opportunity for boys, regardless of income level or ethnicity. The school allowed choir members to practice two periods a day and take their studies with them on tour.
The Selwyn School took over the boys choir school in 1957. That year, Bragg moved the choir to Fort Worth for better opportunities and a wider range of singers. He renamed it the Texas Boys Choir.
While touring Europe with the choir in 1957, Bragg and Stephen Seleny realized the signing of the Magna Carta and the crowning of Charlemagne meant nothing to the boys. The pair started a school with six boys in the St. Ignatius Academy of Fort Worth. The school blossomed into the Trinity Valley School, which still exists.
The Texas Boys Choir had its New York City Town Hall debut in 1961. They also appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Perry Como Show and The Pat Boone Show in the 1960s.
The city of Fort Worth showcased its artistic achievements when President John F. Kennedy visited Fort Worth on Nov. 22, 1963. In addition to installing priceless paintings borrowed from private collectors in Kennedy’s hotel room, the Texas Boys Choir sang for him at breakfast in the Hotel Texas hours before his assassination in Dallas.
The choir won its first Grammy Award from the Recording Academy of the United States for the best choral performance other than opera in 1967 for Charles Ives’ Persephone. Ives called the Texas Boys Choir “the greatest boys choir in the world.” A year later, the choir won a second Grammy for The Glory of Gabrieli.
As full disclosure, my brother, Robin Ramsay, was in the touring company of the Texas Boys Choir between 1966 and 1970. He recorded several albums, traveled to New York City to tape a Christmas television show, performed with the Fort Worth Opera and spent summers in New Mexico performing with the Santa Fe Opera.
“My time in the choir taught me to seek excellence,” he said, “like young athletes who play sports at a high level.” He remembers Bragg being strict but supportive. His best memories are performances with Ives and with the Vienna Boys Choir. Ramsay, who is now an associate district and Denton County criminal court judge, says the choir taught him important leadership skills.
After 28 years as choir director, Bragg stepped aside in 1975 to consult with boys choirs throughout the United States. He directed over 3,000 performances in 13 domestic and five European tours in addition to radio, television, opera and symphony appearances.
With over 40 professional albums to their credit, the Texas Boys Choir continues to win international accolades, performing for religious leaders, presidents, kings and other heads of state. It is still considered one of the preeminent boys choirs in the world.
Texas Boys Choir recordings can be heard on the radio on WRR-FM (101.1), especially during the holiday season.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.