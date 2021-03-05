Some people contribute briefly but meaningfully to an institution. That’s the case with John Pendleton Downer and what became the University of North Texas.
Downer was born on a Kentucky farm in 1858. He and eight siblings were listed as farmworkers in the 1870 census. His oldest brother, John, taught school.
In 1881, 23-year-old John Downer received a bachelor’s degree from Kentucky’s Cumberland University. He came to Texas and organized the East Side Boys’ School near Paris in 1882.
Downer served as the principal of Paris High School by 1904. He also taught solid geometry, trigonometry and spelling at summer normal schools in Fannin, Lamar and Red River counties — a normal school being an institution that trained teachers. State education leaders named Downer to the Texas Normal School Board, alongside his friend, J.W. Pender.
Although early Texas teachers obtained certification by examination, normal schools were on the educational cutting edge because they provided instruction on best teaching practices. According to the Texas Historical Association, only 20 of 93 private Texas colleges established between 1865 and 1900 still existed in 1992. Schools that survived, including Denton’s normal, experienced mergers, name and location changes.
Huntsville and Denton created Texas’ first and second normal schools, but the most respected teachers came from Paris. Three Paris teachers joined Denton’s North Texas State Normal School: P.E. McDonald (physics and Latin), Pender (civics) and Downer (mathematics).
While transitioning to Denton, Downer remained active with the state board and taught summer classes at Bonham’s East Texas Normal. In 1914, North Texas State Normal School President William Bruce announced Downer’s full-time appointment alongside five other new faculty members, including fellow state board member Pender, whom students would call “Dad.”
John and Mattie Downer contracted with H.P. Davidson in March 1914 to build a classically influenced Craftsman-style house at 54 Fry St. (present-day 405 Fry St.). Their neighbors were the Penders. By 1916, the house was built and the mortgage paid in full. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Mattie entertained friends from Chicago and Paris in 1915.
At Bruce’s recommendation, the Texas Legislature renamed normal schools to colleges in 1923, and Denton’s institution became North Texas State Teachers College. That year, 65-year-old Downer taught Bible at the college. Three years later, he left for the Mayo Clinic for treatment of an unnamed condition.
Downer resigned in 1928 due to failing health. He died a year later at age 71. North Texas State’s 1929 Yucca yearbook was dedicated to his memory. Downer only taught at the Normal for 14 years, but he helped establish the school’s prominence.
Mattie Downer moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, after her husband’s death, returning several years later to visit Mrs. W.D. Butler, wife of the college’s first dean, at 401 Normal St. She sold their home in 1931.
Mattie died in Paris in 1944. She’s buried there beside John.
The early Normal college faculty neighborhood is part of Denton’s second proposed National Register historic district. It’s considered endangered because 19 of the neighborhood’s historic structures have been demolished since Historic Denton began work on it.