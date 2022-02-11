Charles Edward Greene was born in Temple in 1946. His aunt nicknamed him Joe because she thought he could be a prizefighter like Joe Louis, the heavyweight world champion.
“Joe” was Greene’s first nickname. He grew up to become a football legend instead of a prizefighter.
Despite Greene’s talent, Temple’s Dunbar High School Panthers were mediocre. Because Dunbar, a Black school, couldn’t play white schools, Greene wasn’t recruited after his graduation in 1966. The Southwest Conference wouldn’t integrate for at least another year.
North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas) offered Greene a football scholarship. His college path was softened by Abner Haynes and Leon King, who broke the Texas college color barrier a decade earlier at NTSU.
Between 1966 and 1968, Greene anchored a NTSU defensive line that limited opponents to 2 yards per rushing attempt. He made the All-Missouri Valley Conference each year. Greene was voted to the 1968 All-America First Team by the United Press International and the Newspaper Enterprise Association.
NTSU’s Mean Green Eagle moniker began while Greene was on the team, but it probably referred to the Mean Green defense. The crowd chanted, “Mean Green, you look so good to me,” at every game. As Greene became well known, people started calling him “Mean” Joe Greene.
“Mean” was Greene’s second nickname, and he didn’t like it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Greene as the fourth selection in the 1969 National Football League draft. Recently hired head coach Chuck Noll, who considered defense a priority, saw Greene’s potential. Greene was even less enthusiastic about his selection than Pittsburgh fans, who wanted someone more glamorous. He didn’t want to join the downtrodden team. In 2013, Greene told teammate Andy Russell, “I did not, did not want to be a Steeler.” But the Steelers improved with Greene’s defensive leadership. He became the 1969 NFL Rookie of the Year.
Greene led on and off the field. By 1973, he anchored Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” defense. Wide receiver Lynn Swann recalled: “If you were giving less than 100%, he let you know one way or the other.”
Known for terrorizing and overwhelming opponents, Greene was hard to control, particularly early in his career. In 1979, the Steelers were down by three points against the Houston Oilers, who were about to score in the last seconds of the game. Greene shouted at Houston quarterback Dan Pastorini: “If you come into the end zone, I’ll beat the crap out of you. I’m gonna kill you.” Pastorini ended the game by taking a knee.
After retiring as a player, Greene worked as a football commentator and as assistant coach to the Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in several movies and an iconic 1979 Super Bowl Coca-Cola commercial where he said: “Hey kid, catch.” The commercial showing Greene’s tough side and his kind side became an instant classic.
Mean Joe Greene made the NFL All-Pro team 10 times. He was named the 1979 NFL Man of the Year in recognition of his good deeds. UNT named Greene to the 1981 UNT Hall of Fame and retired his No. 75 jersey. In 1984, Greene became the only UNT player enshrined in the College Hall of Fame.
He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. Greene ranked 13th in NFL’s top 100 players in 2013. In 2014, the Steelers retired his No. 75 jersey. Greene has six Super Bowl rings, four from 13 years as a player and two from his time in the front office.
Agnes, Greene’s wife of 47 years and the mother of his three children, died of cancer in 2015. He remarried and lives in Flower Mound.
Joe Greene’s seven grandchildren gave him the best nickname, “Papa Joe.”
Greene’s 2017 autobiography, Mean Joe Greene: Built by Football, is available at the Denton Public Library.