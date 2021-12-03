McNitzky family's saga a Denton story of perseverance

“You have no business being up here,” the commanding officer bellowed at Arthur McNitzky. “Go back.” Denton’s Company M was on the World War I front line on Oct. 9, 1918.
McNitzky refused: “I’ve come too far to go back.”
That’s how a mess sergeant ended up on the edge of a foxhole in the Battle of Argonne Forest. A military report stated McNitzky worked his rifle furiously, firing at least 15 shots, but a bullet struck Arthur’s forehead, killing him instantly.
Arthur McNitzky was the first Denton soldier to die in World War I.
Arthur’s mother didn’t believe the preliminary report of Arthur’s death because he wasn’t supposed to be at the front. After the war, Emma McNitzky retrieved her son’s body from France for reinterment at Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery because Denton was the only home he ever knew. Denton’s American Legion Post was named in his honor.
Emma Menzel was born in what is now Berlin in 1864. She immigrated to live with her uncle, Ernest Menzel, on Denton’s Bolivar Street in 1883. Gottfried McNitzky was born in Breslau, Germany, now Poland, in 1848. The couple met and married in Dallas in 1885.
Three years later, the McNitzkys lost everything when a Dallas bank failed. Gottfried considered suicide, but the couple walked to Denton because there was no train. He started a saddle, harness and shoe shop near Denton’s Square. Adam was born in 1888; Arthur was born in 1890. Gottfried died at age 54 in 1902, leaving Emma to raise three boys and two girls.
By 1910, America’s 8 million German immigrants were the largest non-English-speaking group. The country had 554 German-language newspapers.
America braced for World War I as President Woodrow Wilson fueled anti-German hysteria. Wilson feared Germans were still loyal to the kaiser. Being anti-German was considered patriotic.
Such beliefs meant Emma McNitzky faced anti-German slurs; her house was vandalized. Adam and Arthur McNitzky likely wanted to prove themselves when they volunteered for Denton’s Company M in 1918. Company M trained at Camp Beyette, named for Mayor Peter Beyette, in Denton’s Highland Park area, the present-day site of Apogee Stadium. Their frequent marches to the Square thrilled Denton’s young ladies.
Adam McNitzky was honorably discharged from Company D Marines in 1919. He became the U.S. postmaster for Denton in February 1922. On Oct. 11, 1922, Adam McNitzky and R. Finley Hare opened Student Store, carrying pharmaceuticals and student supplies at 1314 W. Hickory St., across from the North Texas State Normal School, present-day University of North Texas. Paul Voertman changed the name to Voertman’s when he acquired it in 1924.
After selling his business, Adam McNitzky built a home that still stands at 900 W. Congress St. in preparation for his marriage to Mae Dell Milligan in Sanger on Nov. 25,1925. That same year, Adam McNitzky and Tom Ray opened the Mc-Rae Cafe at 105 N. Elm St., now the site of the Sherman Building, on the west side of the Square. They served a chicken and turkey dinner special on Sundays.
Adam McNitzky died in 1947 at age 48. He had been sick for some time, likely due to mustard gas exposure during World War I. His pallbearers were Tom Ray, John Rochelle, Mark Heath, Luther Allen, Walker Jagoe and Bert Fowler. He was survived by his mother, a brother, William, who started Denton’s Terrell-Wheeler Press, and two sisters, Mrs. J.B. Baldwin, and Rosa McNitzky. The McNitzky family is buried in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery.