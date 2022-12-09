 Skip to main content
Legacy of 19th-century blacksmith felt throughout Denton County

Betty Kimble preschool photo

Betty Kimble is shown in this undated photo from 1935 of a preschool class at the Fred Moore School. She is the third child from the left on the front row.

 Courtesy photo

Thomas Cook was a blacksmith at the top of his game in 1880. His shop sat 14 miles northwest of Denton near present-day Bolivar.

Born in 1840, Cook was freed from slavery when he was 25 years old. He worked 10-hour days, five days a week, providing essential blacksmith items for cowboys and settlers traveling the Chisum Trail. The trail ran through John Chisum’s ranch near Bolivar, although Chisum moved his ranch to West Texas in 1863.

Betty Kimble
Lifelong Denton resident Betty Kimble stands by her likeness in the “Foundation of Our History” mural on Robertson Street in 2021. Kimble, who helped tackle many of Denton's racial inequalities in the 1960s, is a direct descendant of Thomas Cook, whose 19th-century blacksmith shop was unearthed near Bolivar several years ago.

Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

