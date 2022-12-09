Legacy of 19th-century blacksmith felt throughout Denton County

Thomas Cook was a blacksmith at the top of his game in 1880. His shop sat 14 miles northwest of Denton near present-day Bolivar.
Born in 1840, Cook was freed from slavery when he was 25 years old. He worked 10-hour days, five days a week, providing essential blacksmith items for cowboys and settlers traveling the Chisum Trail. The trail ran through John Chisum’s ranch near Bolivar, although Chisum moved his ranch to West Texas in 1863.
Originally called New Prospect, Bolivar began in 1839, when William Crawford sold the site to doctor and Methodist minister Hiram Daily. The settlement soon boasted a general store. In 1861, farmer Ben Brown persuaded residents to change New Prospect’s name to Bolivar by offering them free drinks. Cowboys visited Bolivar’s hotels and saloons; the town was known for pretty girls who attended the Saturday night dances.
By 1880, Cook and his wife, Lethia, lived with their seven children near Bolivar. Their eighth child was born in 1884. Thomas Cook died in 1898 at age 58, leaving Lethia to care for their seven surviving children. Six other children died before the age of 2. Life was tough for 19th-century settlers.
Thomas and Lethia’s daughter Kitty married Glasco Clark. Andrew Jackson Clark was born in Bolivar before the couple moved to a tenant house on the Forester Ranch near Slidell.
Tornadoes and microbursts moved northeast from Slidell to Sanger on March 23, 1909. At 10:15 pm, a tornado tore the second floor off the Rice family home east of Slidell. The first floor overturned and caught fire. All eight occupants burned to death.
The tornado destroyed a dozen tenant houses and four large farmhouses on the Forester Ranch. Glasco and Kitty’s 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, and 6-year-old son, Johnny, died in the storm. Kitty escaped with a broken collarbone.
A year later, Kitty and Glasco lived at 502 Oakland St. in Denton with their two surviving sons of six children. Their house sat between Holt Street and the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Denton’s thriving Black Quaker enclave.
Kitty and Glasco moved to 61 Congress St., present-day 320 Congress, by 1920 with their son Andrew Jackson and his wife, Grace. Glasco, a coal chute worker, died of influenza in 1925. Kitty and Grace worked as private laundresses, highly respected jobs for Black women in the 1920s. Andrew served in World War I. His draft card listed his occupation as hotel waiter.
By 1930, Kitty lived at 713 Lakey St. with her son Homer. She worked as a hotel laundress, and Homer was a cafe porter who later served in World War II. Homer’s wife, Lucille, was a private servant.
Homer and Lucille’s son, William G. Clark, graduated from Denton’s Fred Moore High School. He attended Prairie View A&M University, where he was a football standout. According to an October 1956 Denton Record-Chronicle article, William played football for the Navy Blue Jackets in San Diego. In 1958, he signed with the NFL's Detroit Lions. He married Lillie Jewel Daniels in Denton in 1959.
Betty Kimble is also one of Thomas Cook’s direct descendants. While attending Denton’s Fred Moore School, Kimble sang in the Fred Moore school state championship quartet, and she was voted Most Beautiful Girl. She attended North Texas State University, now the University of North Texas. Kimble joined the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship, which in the 1960s tackled many of Denton's racial inequalities. She still lives on Lakey Street.
Multiple generations of Thomas Cook’s family have contributed to Denton since his 1865 arrival. A road construction crew found evidence of Cook’s blacksmith shop near Bolivar several years ago.
