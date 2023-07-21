The Menchaca and Villanueva families were some of Denton’s earliest Latino residents.
Juan “John” Menchaca moved from Mexico to Cooper Creek, a small community 3 1/2 miles northwest of Denton, by 1910 with his wife, Conception.
Menchaca opened a cafe that may have been Denton’s first Mexican food restaurant. A November 1918 ad ran in the Denton Record-Chronicle:
Restaurant opened at 106 East Oak Street — here 8 years.
Good Mexican chili, good hot tamales.
All kinds short orders served cheaper here. Come see me.
JOHN MENCHACA
On July 3, 1920, a Record-Chronicle article reported Menchaca’s death in Dallas after an emergency appendectomy. He had been in the restaurant business “for some time.”
According to the Record-Chronicle, he was “well-known by many White people.” Menchaca owned property in Denton. The Menchacas had no children.
Juan Menchaca was buried in Cooper Creek Cemetery in 1920.
Antonio “Tony” Villanueva moved to Cooper Creek around 1886 from Mexico. Tony’s first wife, Refugio, died in 1911. She’s buried in Cooper Creek Cemetery.
Shortly after Refugio’s death, Tony moved to Denton with his young daughter, Ramona. He knew Menchaca; they likely worked together prior to Menchaca’s death.
Villanueva met and married Margarita, a widow from Mexico. They lived at 608 Withers St. in Denton. In addition to Villanueva’s daughter Ramona, the couple had nine children: Braley, Dolores, Sam, Ben, Margaret, Josephine, Trina, Tony and Jose.
Villanueva provided for his family by selling tamales from a horse-drawn wagon. It was reported that on Jan. 9, 1924, a truck driven by R.M. Bennett of Aubrey smashed Tony’s Tamale Wagon. Bennett stated snow on his windshield prevented him from seeing the wagon. According to the newspaper report, Tony was “badly shaken up.”
The tamale wagon was popular with women attending the College of Industrial Arts, present-day Texas Woman’s University. The CIA student newspaper, the Denton Lass-O, featured a June 25, 1927, story about Villanueva and “the hot tamale man’s” on-campus rival, the Good Humor ice cream man.
The article described Villanueva’s frequent visits to campus with “a voice known to every student.” Students studying Spanish enjoyed practicing language skills with him. He parked by the CIA gym until, it’s been said, the day he saw a faculty member exit the gym carrying a human skeleton. He was so terrified that he drove away from waiting customers. After that, Villanueva parked outside Stoddard Hall.
While Villanueva called out to students, the Good Humor man advertised ice cream with tiny bells. Tamales were exotic, but ice cream was a novelty in a time without refrigeration.
Life wasn’t easy in the 1920s, especially for the Villanuevas.
A July 11, 1927, Record-Chronicle article describes an incident where three boys were saved from drowning near the dam at the city park, present-day Quakertown Park. Ten-year-old Noble Callahan and 12-year-old John Callahan were pulled from deep water, along with “Tony the tamale man’s 10-year-old son,” who was resuscitated. Black people forced to move from the land that became the city park four years earlier were no longer allowed in the place they once inhabited; Villanueva’s son was allowed in the park, but the paper didn’t list his first name alongside the other boys.
Villanueva’s brother, Michael, died at the age of 47 on Aug. 24, 1927, of cardiac issues at 608 Withers St. Michael was survived by several children who were not listed in his obituary. He’s buried in City Cemetery, present-day Oakwood Cemetery.
Ultimately, Tony Villanueva longed to return to Mexico. On March 7, 1928, a Record-Chronicle article outlined the 58-year-old’s plan to move to a farm he owned in Nuevo León. He lived in Denton for 42 years, 20 years as a tamale vendor.
Villanueva said times changed and he couldn’t make a living: “People don’t buy tamales like they used to, and I got to do something.” Tony said he made a good living up until a few years earlier. He didn’t want to take his children out of Denton schools, where school officials reported they had “high marks.”
A March 17, 1928, article in the Lass-O titled “Tony Quits; Girls Reduce and Taboo Hot Tamales,” says Villanueva sold his hot tamales before the CIA Building, present-day Old Main, was built on “blue serge hill.” The article concluded Villanueva would no longer add “history and picturesqueness” to the campus.
Tragedy struck as the Villanuevas family prepared to leave Denton. A Sept. 8, 1928, Record-Chronicle article reported that Tony and Margarita’s 4-year-old son, Jose, died of diphtheria, the leading cause of childhood death in the early 1920s. Jose Villanueva was buried in City Cemetery.
By 1930, CIA students mourned the Villanueva family departure in a Dec. 4, 1930, Lass-O article, “Tony’s Loss Felt”:
Tony, the hot tamale man, with his ramshackle, yellow-wheeled buggy and the old gray horse, was always on the job at some advantageous point on Oakland or Bell Avenue. … If you passed near, he would say with his soft voice, “tamales?”
Villanueva died shortly after returning to Mexico. By 1940, his family had returned to 608 Withers St. in Denton.
Villanueva’s son Braley was the first Denton man called to the “White” Texas 36th Army division. According to a Jan. 28, 1940, Record-Chronicle article, Braley Villanueva was listed in the second contingent to volunteer from the Selective Service Board. By 1944, he was Cpl. Braley Villanueva, awarded for being on the Army front in Italy and for participating in the Salerno invasion.
Sam Villanueva served in the Army in 1943 in Germany. In 1944, Ben Villanueva served in Hawaii. According to local Latino history enthusiast Rudy Rodriguez, their sister Margaret might have been the first Latina in the U.S. Army.
Antonio Villanueva Jr., age 47, died at 608 Withers St. in April 1959. His obituary lists all but two surviving siblings living in Denton. Two other siblings lived in Irving and San Antonio.
A Feb. 24, 1971, article showed 57-year-old Braley Villanueva fighting a grassfire near his place of employment, the Denton State School. Braley helped keep the grassfire from getting closer than 40 yards to the dormitories.
In November 1974, 89-year-old Margarita Villanueva of 608 Withers St. died at a Denton nursing home. According to her obituary, she was survived by four daughters, three sons, one stepdaughter, 29 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Juan Menchaca’s 84-year-old wife, Candida, died four years later in 1978 in a Denton nursing home. She had returned to Texas from Mexico after proving she was born in Cameron, Texas, in 1893.
Tony and Margarita’s granddaughter Gloria Veanueva Pruett Anderson died in 2015 at age 81. She was one of Denton High School’s first two Latino graduates. She attended North Texas State University before taking a job with the FBI at age 18. Her obituary reported she owned a nursery school, helped establish a Lewisville Montessori school, helped start the Lewisville Leader newspaper, owned an answering service, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Small Business Administration, and worked for state legislators including Ronny Crownover and Myra Crownover.
Rudy Rodriguez credits Gloria with being Denton’s first Latina leader.
