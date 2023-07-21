106-108 E. Oak St.

Juan “John” Menchaca’s cafe at 106 E. Oak St. may have been Denton’s first Mexican restaurant.

 Courtesy photo/Annetta Ramsay

The Menchaca and Villanueva families were some of Denton’s earliest Latino residents.

Juan “John” Menchaca moved from Mexico to Cooper Creek, a small community 3 1/2 miles northwest of Denton, by 1910 with his wife, Conception.

608 Withers St.

Antonio “Tony” Villanueva and his family lived at 608 Withers St. in the early 1900s. 
38th volunteers

Tony Villanueva's son, Braley, was the first Denton man called to the “White” Texas 36th Army division. According to a Jan. 28, 1940, Denton Record-Chronicle article, Braley was listed in the second contingent to volunteer from the Selective Service Board.

Denton Public Library librarian Laura Douglas contributed research for this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years. She can be reached at annetta.ramsay@gmail.com.

