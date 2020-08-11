Late in 1954, 19-year-old Pat and Shirley Boone arrived at 811 Ave. D in Denton (site of the present-day University of North Texas Coliseum) in their 1950 Chevy. The high school sweethearts were expecting their first child with little cash. He transferred from a Nashville college to North Texas State College because he had heard about the College of Music.
Shirley was the daughter of country music star Red Foley and singer Judy Martin. Their first daughter would be born in Denton, and they eventually moved to 1511 Oakwood Drive.
Boone immersed himself in NTSC. He joined the Kappa Alpha fraternity, attended the Slidell Church of Christ and sang with ’Fessor Graham’s Aces of Collegeland, the forerunner of the One O’clock Lab Band.
Republic Records began recording Boone in 1954. He hosted two shows for WBAP Channel 5 in Dallas: Friday Night Barn Dance, sponsored by Bewley Mills, and Teen Times, a talent show featuring Dallas and Fort Worth teenagers. Boone emceed dressed as a soda jerk, sang songs and promoted Foremost Dairy products.
A local talent show win led to Boone’s national appearance on Ted Mack's Original Amateur Hour. After repeatedly winning the Amateur Hour, Boone appeared regularly on the Arthur Godfrey and His Friends show. His popularity, fueled by television appearances and booming record sales, soared while he was at NTSC.
Boone’s white buck shoes, neatly combed hair and perfect smile attracted teenagers. Although many adults hated rock ’n’ roll, parents considered Boone a wholesome alternative to Elvis’ pelvic gyrations. Early rhythm and blues revealed the racial divide in 1950s America; singers like Boone covered black artists who invented the genre.
The Boones moved to New York in 1955 just before he had his first No. 1 hit, a cover of Fats Domino's "Ain’t That a Shame." Other hits included "Love Letters in the Sand" and "Remember You’re Mine."
Boone received the city's welcome sometime in 1956, and he was presented with a key to Denton from Mayor Jack Bryson.
A 1957 high school student opinion poll established Boone as the original teen idol, showing he was twice as popular as Elvis Presley. Boone’s prominence as a hit maker ended after the 1960s British Invasion.
The Pat Boone Country Inn opened in 1958 in Denton on the corner of West University Drive and Fulton Street. Boone sang and signed autographs at its opening, and he dropped in occasionally. It closed in 1961.
Boone returned to Dallas’ Fair Park to film the 1962 remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical State Fair, and he visited Denton during the filming.
According to Billboard, Boone was the second-greatest charting artist in the late 1950s behind Elvis Presley. He sold 45 million albums, had 38 Top 40 hits and still holds the record for 220 consecutive weeks on the charts with more than one song. He also wrote books and starred in movies. His first book, ’Twixt Twelve and Twenty, is still in print.
Boone’s marriage nearly failed in the 1960s, until Shirley’s revival of faith. The Boones hosted Bible studies for Doris Day, Glenn Ford, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Priscilla Presley in their Beverly Hills home. They became known for gospel music and Christian values.
Shirley died in January 2019 at age 84 after 65 years of marriage, as daughters Cherry, Lindy, Debby and Laury sang to her. Pat Boone still lives in California.