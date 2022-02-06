As the economy crumbled in the 1920s, frustration with law enforcement created opportunities for gangsters like Bonnie and Clyde. According to the Texas State Historical Association, Texas Ku Klux Klan membership swelled to 150,000.
In 1922, Denton city officials forced over 100 Black families living in Quakertown to move across railroad tracks. By 1923, the Klan controlled city government and law enforcement in major cities like Dallas and Fort Worth. Texas Jim Crow laws limited voting, education and jobs for formerly enslaved Black residents.
But Denton’s criminal justice system was stacked against Black citizens.
Joe Goodner married Ida Moore in 1910; they had two daughters, Mattie and Opal. Times were tough for Denton County tenant farmers. Jim Crow laws continued to enslave workers who were often paid with corn instead of money. Goodner stole a bag of corn in 1917. Judge C.R. Pearman fined him $1 and 10 days on the county chain gang.
The Goodners moved to 508 Mill St., across Denton’s railroad tracks, in 1920. They had a son, William Fred. Joe was a laborer and Ida took in laundry. The Goodners attended St. James A.M.E. Church.
Goodner and at least two men broke into the N.B. Jones Grocery Store at 817 S. Elm St. on April 5, 1923. Deputy Sheriff M.P. Bell and Katy Railroad agents searched Goodner’s house. They found sugar, canned goods and crackers, as well as rubber tubing that railroad agents believed could have come from a train.
Goodner was charged with burglary of a grocery store and a rail car. Too poor to afford a lawyer, Goodner was sentenced to four years for stealing groceries. Several years later, a white bank president, Harry Schweer, received four years probation for embezzling $3,717 (worth $60,616 today) that caused a 1928 bank closure.
Goodner went to the Huntsville Penitentiary. He became a model inmate and gained trusty status in 1925. He disappeared after his early release in 1926, and Ida Goodman was listed as a widow in the 1930 census.
According to Micah Carlson Crittenden’s University of North Texas thesis from 2020, cooperation between the KKK, the Denton County sheriff and editors of the Denton Record-Chronicle and the Pilot Point Post-Signal disappeared Black men without consequence.
Rural Denton County’s dirt roads were frozen or washed out in 1921. Farm worker Jim Walden rushed to the fields when the weather lifted. When it got cold, Walden, who lived with his brother-in-law, ran home to get his coat. Because the key was in his coat pocket, he entered the locked house through an unlocked window. Unable to find his own coat, Walden borrowed one and hurried back to work.
When Walden returned to the house that night, the coat had been reported stolen, along with a $5 bill still inside the coat pocket. The sheriff arrested Walden. Unable to afford bail, he spent three weeks in jail awaiting trial.
Unable to afford a lawyer, Walden represented himself. He was well spoken, charismatic and funny as he recounted confusion surrounding the missing coat and events leading to his arrest. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Walden’s presentation created “considerable merriment.” The jury found him not guilty, and Jim Walden returned to a life suspended for three weeks for a coat he didn’t steal.
Five years later, on April 19, 1926, Deputy Sheriff A.R. Gooch and another deputy, whose last name was Brown, went to Walden’s house after Tom Leffridge confessed to going on a “chicken raid” with him. The deputies spotted Walden, who ran. Gooch yelled “stop.” When Walden didn’t stop, Gooch and Brown opened fire, shooting six and three bullets, respectively. Walden collapsed when Gooch’s bullet entered the base of his skull and exited through his forehead. The men collected Walden’s body and drove him to a “Negro undertaker.”
The undertaker phoned Sheriff William Fry because Walden was still alive. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Walden died at noon; the undertaker believed Walden lived two and a half hours after being shot. On April 20, Sheriff Fry stated Gooch wouldn’t face charges.
Jim Walden, a 41-year-old day laborer, lived with his deceased wife’s family on Denton’s Maddox Street, where Black Quakertown residents moved after the city forced them to move in 1922. He wasn’t a threat to anyone. Walden was killed for suspicion of stealing chickens by deputies who served as police, judge, jury and prosecutor.
Goodner and Walden were victims of the Denton County justice system in the 1920s.