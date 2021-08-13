Although George McKenna never lived in Denton, he visited the city many times when he was growing up in Denton County between Argyle and Roanoke.
McKenna became an engineer, got married and moved to Fort Worth sometime around 1900. In 1952, a year after his wife’s death, 83-year-old McKenna contacted the city of Denton about leaving his life savings to the city. He pledged about $8,000, equivalent to $82,000 in 2021, to the cause. McKenna wanted a park to bear his name; his legacy would provide generations of Denton children a place to play.
The city gratefully accepted McKenna’s gift. George McKenna Park would be bordered by Scripture Street, Thomas Street and Avenue L (present-day North Bonnie Brae Street), an area previously known as Medlin’s Point or Jake Pruett’s Hill. According to C.A. Bridges’ History of Denton, the hill was a lookout point for American Indians and, later, for settlers. The site was the western edge of Denton in 1952; it still offers a commanding view of miles of scenery west of Denton.
According to a 1953 Denton Record-Chronicle article, Mayor Mark Hannah said hundreds of yards of lake-bottom soil were spread in the park, Bermuda grass was sown and trees were shaped. McKenna Park would be one of the prettiest places in town. Hannah said: “There will be 20 picnic tables, cookers, a new type of barbeque pit, two swing sets with six swings each, two merry-go-rounds, two slides and two sets of see-saws for the kids.” Restrooms, water fountains and trash receptacles were added. The city was touched by McKenna’s sincerity, and they did their best to stretch the money McKenna bequeathed them.
A water tower on the park property was accessible by a road to allow city crews to check it every two hours. The city built wide streets on three sides of the park to provide ample parking.
George McKenna Park no longer has restrooms or water fountains. Bonnie Brae’s widening removed the parking spots on the west side, but additional parking has been added on Thomas Street. It does have old-growth trees and updated play equipment.
McKenna wasn’t the only person with a giving spirit. In 1947, Homer Flow and private citizens gave so much money to build Flow Memorial Hospital that the city and county had to finance only about a quarter of the cost. In 1953, the same year McKenna Park opened, Ada Raley left the city money for an additional wing for Flow Hospital and the Civic Center swimming pool. Nette Shultz donated land for a park and an elementary school in 1960.
George McKenna’s gift was unique because he never lived in the city that benefited from his donation.