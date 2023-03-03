Dazzling display (copy)
In 2021, Denton unveiled a monument representing the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship monument at Industrial Street Pocket Park.

March is Women’s History Month, and the 2023 theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” Women have preserved Denton’s stories for many decades. The Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship started in 1964 with 10 Black women and 10 white women to ease Denton’s school desegregation, but the group eventually did much more.

Black fellowship members told the story of Quakertown to white fellowship members when the fellowship began. It was likely the first time Black people talked with white people about Quakertown for four decades.

A newspaper clipping shows a photo of the Denton Women's Interracial Fellowship members. From left: Jean Kooker, Jewell James, Pat Gulley, Dorothy Adkins, Robbie Donsbach, Catherine Bell, Katherine McGuire, Betty Kimble, Willie Frances McAdams, Norvell Reed, Pat Cheek, Trudy Foster, Evelyn Black, Mae Nell Shephard, Lovie Price, Euline Brock, Billie Mohair, Mable Devereaux and Carol Riddlesperger.
A visitor to the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship monument reads the information on the display.
