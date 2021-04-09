Denton didn’t desegregate schools after the 1954 passage of Brown v. Board of Education. Texas’ 29 Jim Crow laws passed between 1869 and 1960 criminalized contact between races. After the 1964 passage of the Civil Rights Act, with the country in tumult over desegregation, Denton women formed a group to ease desegregation.
For the next 25 years, the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship tackled Denton’s racial inequities.
It began with a gathering of Black and white women at Jean Kooker’s house. Linnie McAdams and Pat Cheek were two of the youngest members. McAdams, who attended the first meeting, said longtime Denton residents were complicit with segregation, but university faculty members and their wives were concerned about discrimination.
“They were kind people doing what they knew to be right,” McAdams said. “It was such a good effort. They had a conscience, and they wanted to help by starting a tutoring program. I knew the people involved, and I could help. The kids pulled out of the Fred Moore school [Denton’s segregation-era school for Black students] were behind, and I empathized because I knew what that was like.”
McAdams recalled the first meeting as the women got to know each other.
“And then just what happens with people happened. We wanted the same things for our children,” she said. “We had common experiences, and Black children were not getting those experiences.”
After a joint meeting of Trinity Presbyterian Church and Mount Pilgrim CME youth groups at Jenny Neal’s northeast Denton home resulted in neighbors complaining, calling police and throwing rocks, Cheek, who had young children, got involved.
“That’s when I joined the fellowship,” recalled Cheek. “I didn’t care how busy I was.”
The women received support from ministers at Mount Pilgrim, Trinity Presbyterian and First United Methodist. The group that began as the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship at some point was incorrectly referred to as the Denton Christian Women’s Interracial Fellowship. Neither McAdams nor Cheek remembers when that happened, but McAdams believes “Christian” may have been inserted as late as 1987 as part of a University of North Texas oral history project.
Movies like The Help and Hidden Figures have been criticized for advancing the myth of the white savior, but Denton didn’t have a central white figure. The women promoted equality with Black and white co-chairs and approximately equal numbers of Black and white women.
The fellowship encouraged Black women to talk about what it was like when the city forced Black families to move from their homes in Denton’s Quakertown community in the 1920s.
“They just sort of buried it,” McAdams said. “There was a catharsis of being able to talk without fear. The fellowship was a place to finally say what happened, and the other women listened. That’s how a group that started about desegregation did so much more.”
Meetings alternated between Black and white women’s houses. After moving Black families from Quakertown to a cow pasture that became Southeast Denton in 1924, the city still hadn’t paved streets or installed automatic streetlights by 1964. White women experienced muddy, rutted Southeast Denton streets after rains.
“We were all living in the same city, paying the same taxes,” McAdams remarked. “The white women saw it with their own eyes.”
Trudi Foster, a force to be reckoned with, decided to get Southeast Denton streets paved. According to McAdams, when city officials said they couldn’t pave the streets, Foster asked what they could do. “Doing nothing wasn’t on the table,” McAdams said. “She just boxed them in.”
Cheek remembers Foster posting pictures of houses in Southeast Denton owned by her fellow church members. The caption read: “These homeowners will not sign the quick claim deed to get Southeast Denton streets paved.”
In addition to separate but not equal schools and unpaved streets, the women told each other about other inequities.
“When I got to Denton, libraries were whites only,” McAdams recalls. “It was like going back in time. I wanted my child to have the same things white children had. Here was a whole city that ignored the problem. What was great was that the universities had men and women who were open-minded and capable.”
Evelyn Ebron, Cheek’s co-chair, told her about other inequities. For instance, the Duke & Ayer’s dime store on the Square wouldn’t allow Black people inside to shop, but they could pay for items at the back door.
The members and their families also spent time socializing together.
“We had all kinds of fun programs,” Cheek remembered, “but we didn’t take many pictures.”
McAdams found it empowering to have people listen and care.
“As a minority, you feel like you are climbing a mountain without equipment,” she said. “I don’t think people stop to think about what harm that does to a person, and the deep-seated anger that causes. People who reach out a helping hand, who acknowledge this is not right, can move mountains.”
After Denton’s first female mayor, Elinor Hughes, appointed her to the Planning and Zoning Commission, McAdams was shocked to learn the city pretended Southeast Denton didn’t exist. McAdams became Denton’s first woman of color elected to the City Council in the first at-large seat. Her Southeast Denton experience of not being heard helped her listen to people all over the city. She understood how much people cared about their homes, and how they want the city to protect their most important possession. McAdams was reelected for her second and third terms on the council.
Denton ISD will name a middle school after Cheek, who taught in the school district for many years.
Cheek concluded, “I could easily tell you the best part of the fellowship was making lifelong friends.” The group disbanded after 25 years, although both McAdams and Cheek agree there was more work to be done.
The grassroots work of the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship was arguably Denton’s best change agent.