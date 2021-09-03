Denton has 21 parks named for neighborhoods, streets or geographical references, such as North Lakes Park and South Lakes Park. About half of Denton’s parks are named for people.
Here’s a closer look at the names behind our favorite parks:
Carl Gene Young Sr. Park (9.8 acres, 327 S. Wood St.) was previously called Phoenix Park. Young, a Vietnam War veteran and community activist, served on the Denton City Council. He died in 2007 at age 59.
Denia Park (23 acres, 1001 Parvin St.) was given to Denton by Newton Rayzor, who named the park for his wife, Denia. Rayzor was an extremely successful Denton businessman who became a philanthropist.
Evers Park (29.4 acres, 3201 N. Locust St.) was purchased by the city, although the city originally rented the land. It’s named for the Evers family, who ran a hardware store on the Square and lived at 1035 W. Oak St. The land is formerly part of the Evers farm.
Fred Moore Park (10 acres, 500 S. Bradshaw St.) honors Fred Moore, a Denton native who became the principal of Southeast Denton’s Fred Douglass School in 1915. Moore helped raise money for parks, a recreation center, public cemeteries and paving Southeast Denton streets.
Joe Skiles Park (5.5 acres, 1721 Stonegate Drive) was given to Denton by attorney and developer Joe Skiles. After running for county judge as a “young one” and almost winning, he served as a state representative.
Mack Park (21.6 acres, 2000 E. McKinney St.) was named in memory of Warren Bryan Mack by his wife, Pauline Mack. He died in 1952 at age 56, a year after the couple accepted positions at the Texas State College for Women, present-day Texas Woman’s University. Pauline Mack was the TSCW dean credited with turning TWU into a research institution.
McKenna Park (18 acres, 700 N. Bonnie Brae St.) is named for George McKenna, who never lived in Denton but grew up in Denton County. After a career as an engineer in Fort Worth, McKenna approached Denton city leaders to bequeath his estate for a park.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park (5 acres, 1300 Wilson St.) is named for the American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson for the American civil rights movement. King was assassinated in 1968.
Nette Shultz Park (10 acres, 1517 Mistywood Lane) is named for Nette Shultz, a farmer and businesswoman who taught at the Texas State College for Women. Shultz donated her farm to become the site of a school and park to enrich Denton children’s lives.
Owsley Park (half-acre, 2425 Stella St.) is a pocket park named for Alvin Clark Owsley, a lawyer and Confederate Army surgeon. He was elected to the state Legislature, and he toured Texas speaking about the “dangers” posed by Black people trained to use guns during World War I. The park is where his home stood; streets are named for daughters Stella, Charlotte and Louisa.
Quakertown Park (32 acres, 700 Oakland St.) was originally the site of Quakertown, a vibrant middle-class Black neighborhood forcibly removed by the city in 1921. After Quakertown’s residents were forced to move, the park that replaced it was first called City Park, then Civic Center Park after the O’Neil Ford-designed Civic Center was built in the 1960s, then renamed Quakertown Park in 2006.