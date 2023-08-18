By 1868, members of the Cisco and Loving families who settled Denton rested in the cemetery they gave to Denton. Land they donated from their Peters Colony claims helped the city gain status as the county seat.
But the tiny village of less than 400 people had a long way to go before it became a city.
Denton sat in the Cross Timbers region of rich, heavily timbered soil. The land where Texas Woman’s University now sits was once covered with trees.
Development spread west after Denton’s 1866 founding. Settlers built homes along present-day South Elm and South Locust streets. Cross streets included Mulberry, Sycamore, Prairie and Highland.
In the years preceding the Civil War, Denton struggled with Comanche and Kiowa conflicts. In May 1875, the last free bands of Comanche, Kiowa and Kiowa Apache natives surrendered to the federal government and moved to Oklahoma.
Fire was the biggest threat to the tiny settlement of Denton. It destroyed Denton’s first two courthouses; most of the Square burned down three times. Residents voted in 1882 to levy taxes for a $6,000 horse-drawn fire engine ($179,818 in today’s dollars).
On April 1, 1881, Denton residents celebrated the north-south Texas and Pacific Railway that connected Texarkana to Fort Worth. Rail service accelerated Denton’s growth by giving farmers and ranchers a way to get products to market. Denton did not get the east-west rail connection that provided service 6 miles west of Denton. Instead, the rail line went through Justin, Ponder, Krum and Sanger, all named after railroad station masters.
Judge Joseph Carroll established the First Exchange National Bank on the southeast corner of Denton’s Square in 1881. Augustus Koch’s 1883 bird’s-eye-view map of Denton shows dense development around the Square and sparse settlement to the west.
By 1890, the city improved dirt roads with gravel. A year later, the Bushey Brick plant opened at the present-day site of the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. Bricks were essential to a city threatened by fire. A group of freed slaves moved to Denton from Dallas’ White Rock Lake area to manufacture brick.
Denton’s new courthouse and jail were built between 1895 and 1897 with brick from the new brick plant, granite from a nearby quarry and labor provided by Black residents living in a neighborhood in what is now Quakertown Park. The new state-of-the-art courthouse and jail proclaimed that Denton stood for law and order. Dirt roads were improved with gravel in 1896.
City leaders feared the lack of an east-west railway corridor would stunt Denton’s growth. They chose to focus on education as an industry. In 1890, a real estate syndicate started the Normal College, which became the University of North Texas. They forced the city to annex their 240 acres, almost doubling the city’s size.
The syndicate donated 10 acres in the middle of the land to the Normal College. The syndicate platted surrounding land for housing. Neither the syndicate nor the city provided financial support to the college. Syndicate members, however, benefited financially.
Denton won a statewide contest for a women’s college to start the College of Industrial Arts, present-day Texas Woman’s University.
The John B. Denton College started in 1901 to complement the Normal College, built on the site of present-day Calhoun Middle School band hall. It closed in 1912 after key faculty members took jobs at the College of Industrial Arts.
The John B. Denton College building became Denton’s first high school, spurring the construction of housing around the school. The school quickly outgrew the building and added a larger building in 1916, present-day Calhoun Middle School. The college building was abandoned in 1930 and razed in 1935.
Denton municipal utilities began in 1905 with the purchase of privately held electric light and water plants. A sewer system was built following a 1908 typhoid fever epidemic with a donation from A.E. Graham, whose wife and daughter died from the fever.
Entertainment included the county fair, the Chautauqua opera and the musical stylings of local college students. As the population swelled, land from the Mounts family farm accommodated growth west of Denton’s high school. Judge Carroll’s land became the Carroll Estates east of the high school.
“Silk Stocking Row” emerged as Denton’s finest houses and were built on West Oak Street associated with businesses or ranches. Nine of the 11 Silk Stocking houses still stand:
Jessie and Addison Graham built the “house of seven gables” at 700 W. Oak (razed). It was considered Denton’s most beautiful home.
Dr. Curvier Lipscomb practiced medicine in his home at 802 W. Oak (demolished).
Annie and Robert Scripture, who ran a grocery and dry goods store on the Square, built their home at 819 W. Oak.
The Evers family built 1035 W. Oak; they had a farm north of town and a hardware store on the Square.
Frank and Ada Raley built 801 W. Oak. Frank Raley ran a pharmacy on the Square. He became president of the Denton County National Bank; Ada Raley continued as bank president after Frank’s death.
Joseph Priestley Lipscomb built 918 W. Oak for his bride.
The Mounts family constructed mirror-image homes at 305 and 403 Mounts St. after their homestead burned.
Otis Graham, a merchant on the Square, built the iconic Queen Ann-style home at 723 W. Oak in 1898.
George Henry Blewett built 903 W. Oak in 1900.
J.R. Christal built his home at 722 W. Oak in 1906. His family spent weekends at their Golden Hoof Ranch 6 miles west of town.
Aisley Forrester Martin grew up on the Forrester ranch; she built 811 W. Oak.
Susan Gregg Simmons built 709 Pearl St.; she grew up on the Gregg Ranch.
Denton approached the 5,000 population mark in 1910 — the threshold for a city. The period between 1916 and 1927 saw substantial growth, with 170 homes, mostly Craftsman style, built during that period. Denton marketed itself as “the ideal home city” in the 1920s.
But Denton’s institutions of higher education would continue to be the biggest factor in the city’s growth. Denton is still the only city in Texas with two state-supported institutions of higher education.
