Denton's third courthouse

Denton’s third courthouse was built in 1877. The Italianate structure was built to be fireproof, but it was struck by lightning and had to be condemned 17 years after it was built. It was surrounded by four cisterns because residents were so worried about fires.

 DRC file photo

By 1868, members of the Cisco and Loving families who settled Denton rested in the cemetery they gave to Denton. Land they donated from their Peters Colony claims helped the city gain status as the county seat.

But the tiny village of less than 400 people had a long way to go before it became a city.

Bird's-eye map: Denton 1883

Augustus Koch’s 1883 bird’s-eye-view map of Denton shows dense development around the Square and sparse settlement to the west.

Randy Hunt contributed research to this article from the National Historic Register document.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

