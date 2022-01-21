How a little rumor shared over tea led to a run on Denton's banks

Denton County farmers, especially those who grew cotton, enjoyed their most lucrative year in 1920.
Denton’s four banks located on the northeast corner of Denton’s Square financed and shared farmers’ economic success. By 1927, Denton bank assets decreased from nearly $3 million to $2,545,963. Lower cotton, wheat and corn values meant Denton County had 4,000 farms, instead of 5,000.
No one seemed to notice that the economy was on shaky feet.
As banks closed across the country, Sanger’s First State Bank closed in 1920. Aubrey’s Farmers & Merchants Bank consolidated with First Guarantee Bank.
In August 1928, a Denton Record-Chronicle headline proclaimed “First National Bank in Hands of Examiner, Doors Opened Wednesday. But No Deposits Received, or Checks Cashed.” Bank President H.F. Schweer told the paper: “This was a great tragedy in my life. I am filled with sorrow at the banks’ suspension of business.”
Schweer was charged with embezzling $3,717 (worth $60,616 today). He posted a $2,500 bond in lieu of formal arrest. Schweer’s son, bank cashier L.H., was arrested and jailed in Denton while he awaited a federal marshal to take him to Sherman.
The trial was held quickly at Schweer’s request. In October, L.H. was given an 18-month sentence because of his father’s uncontested guilty plea. H.F., who was 70 years old, received a four-year suspended sentence, probably due to his age. The First National Bank closed; most depositors received only a small percentage of their funds.
Denton’s oldest financial institution was the Exchange National Bank, site of present-day Wells Fargo Bank. At a lady’s tea party on Oct. 13, 1928, the wife of one of the bank officers remarked that there were “many problems at the bank” and that a federal bank examiner had temporarily closed the bank.
The rumor was like a match that ignited a Denton bank run. Depositors were already on edge because of the First National Bank embezzlement. A bank run happens when most depositors show up to withdraw money. A solvent bank forced to quickly liquidate assets can become insolvent.
Across the street, W.C. Orr was the president of Denton’s First State Bank, the present-day site of Free Play Arcade on the northeast corner of Denton’s Square. On Oct. 13, Orr sent a message to his son, who was a student at Denton High School, to drive to Fort Worth and pick up a package from Fort Worth National Bank President Raymond Gee. W.C. Jr. returned with a large newspaper-wrapped package containing tightly bound stacks of one-dollar bills.
As depositors came in to see if there was a run on the First State Bank, Orr calmly greeted them, chatted and shook their hands. Large stacks of bills prominently placed in the teller’s window reassured anxious customers. Most left; a few withdrew money only to redeposit it. First State Bank's calm approach fended off a run.
Although the Exchange National Bank was solvent, it never attempted to reorganize. The bank closed after paying every depositor 100% of their accounts.
The closure of two of Denton’s four banks signaled a weakening economy. By January of 1929, the editor of Sanger’s Courier-Gazette noted “recent bank failures in Texas have caused some uneasiness with depositors close to home.” Half of the nations’ banks eventually closed.
Farmers responded to financial uncertainty by diversifying crops, replacing cotton with wheat and corn. Livestock and poultry became more important. Farmers took out fewer mortgages and put more money in savings.
Business leaders were less intuitive than farmers. Throughout 1929, Texas business leaders continued to believe prosperity was just around the corner. On Jan. 1, 1929, the Dallas Morning News headline read “Conditions Ripe for Good Times, Practically All Agree.” The stock market crashed on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929. Two days later, the News downplayed Black Tuesday with a headline reading “Local Loss in Market Light, Bankers Say.”
No one anticipated the years of struggle that lay ahead as America entered the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialized world.
Research for this article came from Shawn Page’s 2016 UNT Master’s Thesis.