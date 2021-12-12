Frank Craft’s legacy lives in the houses he built in Denton.
Craft was born in 1859 in Quincy, Illinois, to an Irish immigrant father and a French immigrant mother. His family moved to Denton County in 1877, and he moved to Denton in 1884. In 1888, 28-year-old Frank married 20-year-old Julia Carlton from Tarrant County. A 1900 census showed the Crafts living in Denton; they had a stillborn child in 1888.
Craft built his own house in 1890 at 409 W. Oak St., the present-day site of Mi Casita. The Craft home was demolished in 1950.
Frank and Julia were members of fraternal beneficiary societies. Frank joined the Independent Order of Oddfellows, and Julia joined its sister group, the Rebekah Lodge. The Crafts attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Although he died many years ago, a handful of houses built by Craft survive:
723 W. Oak St. — Early Queen Anne style, built in 1898 for the Graham family.
1035 W. Oak — Queen Anne with neoclassical influence, built in 1903 for the Evers family.
722 W. Oak — Queen Anne with Italianate influence, built in 1906 for the Christal family.
719 W. Sycamore St. — Queen Anne with neoclassical influence, built in 1906 for the Bates family.
Craft was a versatile builder. According to Robert Schweitzer and Michael Davis’ book America’s Favorite Homes, uniquely American houses combined architectural elements. Mail-order catalogs allowed homeowners to choose elements like plaster Corinthian columns or tin ceilings without involving architects.
Craft moved between styles to suit homeowners. Most Denton houses built before 1920 had Victorian elements. The period between 1900 and 1920 was the “natural period.” Denton has many Craftsman-style homes from the natural period.
During this era, local craftsmen didn’t have power tools; they used tools that could be carried in a toolbox. Artisan woodworkers fashioned timber into houses at building sites. Contracts indicate most houses were completed in 60 to 90 days.
Houses without electrical or plumbing systems weren’t built “turnkey.” Owners completed interiors with materials like wallpaper, which added a little protection from elements in uninsulated houses.
Houses built prior to 1920 used balloon framing — long timbers like longleaf pine running vertically from the bottom of the house to the rafters. Longleaf pine, which reaches heights of 40-60 feet and lives up to 300 years, was the most common tree in ancient American forests.
Denton sits in the Cross Timbers region, which was once heavily wooded. Although pioneers believed they had an inexhaustible supply of longleaf pine, it was clear-cut by 1920. Longleaf pine is now highly prized for its strong heartwood without knotholes.
Windows were fitted with wavy or float glass, made by floating liquid glass on molten tin. Such glass has small imperfections cherished by old house lovers. Wavy glass is expensive; it can be found on the curb when unknowing historic homeowners discard windows.
Although the Crafts didn’t have children who survived infancy, historic accounts indicate they were loved by the community. Julia was close to other women in the neighborhood like Mattie Mounts.
Frank Craft died suddenly of a stroke at age 65 in 1924. Julia died in 1931 at age 64. Their funeral pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were Denton’s most respected men. Frank and Julia Craft are buried together at Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Their epitaphs read “a true husband” and “a true wife.”