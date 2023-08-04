The earliest residents of Denton were the Hasinai and Wichita tribes, part of a large confederation of Caddo-speaking Native Americans. They used the terms Tejas and Hasinai interchangeably. Texas’ name is derived from Tejas, the Caddo term for friend.
But Texas leaders were not friendly to Native Americans who inhabited what would become North Texas. In fact, the Republic of Texas did not recognize the existence of Native Americans who called the area home for centuries.
The 1835 population of the state of Texas on the eve of the Texas Revolution was just 35,000. The area that became the city of Denton was sparsely populated, although abundant water from creeks and underground aquifers made it an attractive place to settle.
There isn’t documentation showing that early Spanish explorers were known to visit what became Denton County; the area was too far north to interest them at the time. Later French adventurers, including explorer Jean-Baptiste Benard de la Harpe, passed through the Caddo confederacy on their way to other destinations.
In 1841, the Republic of Texas authorized the Preston Trail, originating at the Preston bend of the Red River in Oklahoma. It was a main passage for early Denton County settlers, running along the eastern edge of present-day Denton County through Dallas on present-day Preston Road.
Military bandmaster William Smalling Peters, born in Devonshire, England, emigrated to Canada in 1827 at age 48. After moving to Kentucky in 1839, Peters and 20 British and/or family investors started the Peters Colony from his Louisville music store.
On February 4, 1841, the Republic of Texas entered an empresario land grant with the Peters Colony. The Peters Colony allotted land to settlers. A single man could receive 160 acres and a married man received 320 acres. To be considered, colonists had to come from outside Texas and agree to cultivate 15 acres for 10 years, keep it fenced and build a cabin. But Peters Colony organizers failed to inform colonists that they would retain 50% of the settlers’ land. Also, investors would receive extra lots of premium land for every 100 families who settled.
The offer attracted colonists who gathered in Arkansas before walking or riding covered wagons to North Texas. Colonists expecting to farm the land were surprised to find dense forests inhabited by Native Americans.
At least 300 Black enslaved people arrived with British Peters Colony immigrants. Organizers did nothing to discourage slavery, which had fallen out of favor in England. It’s impossible to determine which families had slaves at the time because census records did not record Black people until 1870.
The Republic of Texas was only interested in settling the land; the Peters Colony was just a business. Organizers gave settlers plenty of gunpowder and lead for bullets to defend themselves. Negotiating with Native Americans was never on the agenda for Texas, or for the Peters Colony.
Poor management prompted the Peters Colony to reorganize as the Texas Emigration and Land Company in 1844. London-born Henry Hedgecoxe became the new Texas agent. His overbearing manner angered colonists, fueling their belief that organizers were land speculators.
Colonists broke into the Peters Colony’s Dallas office. After destroying records, they chased Hedgecoxe out of North Texas in a slow-motion incident historians call the Hedgecoxe war. Twenty years later, the Texas Legislature finally settled the Peters Colony land dispute.
William Richard Loving, born in 1823, received a land grant for 160 acres as a single man. Census records from 1850 show 27-year-old Loving farming his land grant alongside fellow colonists 23-year-old Samuel Allen Pritchett, his 20-year-old wife, Martha, and their four children.
Hiram Cisco was born in Tennessee in 1814. Hiram and his wife, Elizabeth, had their first child, Sarah Jane, in 1828. The 1850 census records the Cisco family living in Big Northfork, Arkansas. By 1854, they were farming their 320-acre Peters Colony land grant.
Loving’s and Cisco’s land grants bordered each other along present-day Locust and Elm Streets. They became family when William Loving married Sarah Cisco in 1854. Their daughter, Texana, was born in 1855. The next three children, William Jr. (1856), Hiram (1857) and Sarah (1858) were born in what became the original town of Denton, with grandparents next door.
Two Peters colonists, the Cisco and Loving families, donated 40 acres each to the city of Denton. The heirs of Texas Revolutionary soldier William Niel added another 20 acres for the first 100 acres of the city of Denton.
These land donations, along with Denton’s abundant water supply, helped get the Denton County seat moved to Denton from Alton in 1856. The city of Denton sat in the middle of Denton County 30 miles, or a day’s horse ride, from adjacent county courthouses.
In 1857, the first lots for Denton’s Square were auctioned for $25 each, $877 in today’s dollars. That year, William Woodruff, Charles Christian Lacy and Otis Welch platted the town of Denton with streets named for trees native to the area. The original town of Denton consisted of 33 blocks with a public square and 300 feet of real estate on each side of the square. The plat was bounded by current McKinney Street on the north, Highland Street on the south, Cedar Street on the west and the railroad on the east.
The earliest buildings on the Square had stone foundations and timber walls. By 1860, buildings lined the south and west sides of the Square.
Denton’s first courthouse was a 25-by-40-foot wooden building located at present-day 108 and 110 W. Oak St. The first-floor courtroom also served as a lodge hall, school room, public meeting room and church. County and district clerk offices were on the second floor. The public square — the present-day Courthouse on the Square — was covered with timber, teeming with wild birds, turkey and game. A merchant could hunt and cook food next to their business. Around 100 people lived in what would become Denton.
On Feb. 24, 1858, Hiram and Elizabeth Cisco deeded 11 acres of their land grant to the city of Denton for a cemetery. Judge Joseph A. Carroll accepted the donation for the City Cemetery. It was renamed Oakwood Cemetery in 1931 for its beautiful grove of old oak trees with roses and wildflowers.
The first person buried in the cemetery was a woman who died in childbirth while traveling through Denton on a wagon train. In 1860, two years after Hiram and Elizabeth Cisco donated land for the cemetery, they buried their daughter, Sarah Loving, shortly after the birth of her fifth child, Phoebe. Samuel and Martha Pritchett both died in 1860 in their early 30s. Hiram Cisco died in 1868, at age 58.
Denton incorporated as a city in 1866. By 1880, 1194 residents lived in Denton. The Texas & Pacific Railroad linked Denton to major cities in 1881. The city grew south, not north, because of creeks. South Elm and South Locust streets were early prime residential addresses, with houses on Mulberry, Sycamore, Prairie and Highland streets housing early pioneer families.
The city of Denton’s estimated population in 2022 was 150,353 people.
