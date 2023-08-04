Denton County - land ownership map - 1880s

A land ownership map of Denton County from the 1880s.

 Courtesy art/The Portal to Texas History

The earliest residents of Denton were the Hasinai and Wichita tribes, part of a large confederation of Caddo-speaking Native Americans. They used the terms Tejas and Hasinai interchangeably. Texas’ name is derived from Tejas, the Caddo term for friend.

But Texas leaders were not friendly to Native Americans who inhabited what would become North Texas. In fact, the Republic of Texas did not recognize the existence of Native Americans who called the area home for centuries.

William Loving

William Loving, an early landowner in Denton.
Original Denton - 3 land grants map

An original land grant map showing where the Loving, Cisco and Niel families lived in Denton.
William Loving - 160 acres - Land Grant Patent #140 - Oct. 19 1859

Part of William Loving’s land grant patent in Denton County on Oct. 19, 1858, when he donated 160 acres.

Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

0
0
0
0
0