Four courthouses have stood on the Denton Square

Denton’s present Courthouse on the Square may seem like it’s always been there, but it had three predecessors.
Denton County moved the county seat to its present site because it was the center of the county, 30 miles, or a day’s horse ride, from Dallas, Tarrant and Wise counties.
County officials erected a crude, sturdy courthouse in 1857 on the north side of Denton’s Square, present-day 108 and 110 Oak St. According to Clarence Allen Bridges’ History of Denton County, Denton’s first courthouse was a log structure on a 25-foot-wide-by-40-foot-long stone foundation. It had doors and windows on the front and back, no side openings, and an east side exterior staircase. The first floor was the courtroom, which also served as lodge hall, schoolroom, church and public meeting space. District and county clerk offices were on the second floor. The jail sat behind the courthouse.
By 1860, Denton’s Square consisted of buildings with stone foundations and timber walls on the south and west sides. Dry good stores, saloons, the Lacy Hotel and law offices completed the mercantile-government complex. Two newspapers, The Review and The Monitor, started in 1864 and 1868. Denton’s first cotton gin opened in 1869 on the south end of Bernard Street. The Square’s center was a promontory covered with trees and brush teeming with wild turkey and game. The east side of the Square sat vacant until 1870, when the sandstone county jail was built. Denton didn’t have paved or surfaced roads, only dirt trails carved through tall grass close to buildings with access by wagons and horses.
Denton’s first census recorded 329 white and 32 Black residents in 1870.
Fire was a constant threat to wooden buildings with kerosene-sealed plank floors. Denton’s earliest recorded fire incinerated the south side of the Square’s connected buildings.
Denton’s first courthouse burned in a spectacular arson blaze on Dec. 23, 1875. Most Denton residents believed the fire was set by known Sam Bass associate Henry Underwood, who was “mean, ornery and daring enough” to set a fire to destroy indictments against his “cattle-thieving friends.” Other people advanced a conspiracy theory that the fire was set by Yankee carpetbaggers to eliminate evidence of fraud committed during Reconstruction.
The courthouse fire created many years of land sale confusion because it destroyed at least 2,000 title records. Records of settlers buried in Oakwood, Denton’s oldest cemetery, were also destroyed.
After the fire, county commissioners rented temporary courthouse quarters at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Bolivar Street — Denton’s second courthouse. Later that year, that building was destroyed by a second arson fire.
Denton County commissioned a new “fireproof” Italianate-style brick courthouse in the center of Denton’s Square in 1876. Denton’s third courthouse was the city’s first brick structure. This courthouse was surrounded by four cisterns for water to fight fires. According to a 1957 Denton Record-Chronicle article, the new courthouse “filled Denton citizens with pride. It looked like a courthouse, and it made Denton look like a county seat.” The building, completed in 1877 at a cost of $40,000, proved to be a wise decision because fire ravaged the south side of the Square a year later.
Bricks for the courthouse were handmade at the Bushey Brick Plant in Southeast Denton along the banks of Pecan Creek, site of present-day Bushey Street. The new brick plant made bricks available for other buildings in Denton. Laborers producing the bricks were residents of Freedman Town, near the present-day site of the Martin Luther King Community Center. Black people moved from Dallas’ White Rock Lake area to create Freedman Town in 1875.
Denton’s fancy new brick courthouse was struck by lightning and severely damaged a year after it was built. It was reluctantly condemned in 1894. Denton paved part of Elm Street with brick from the old courthouse. County commissioners sought refuge in temporary quarters in three buildings on the northeast corner of Denton’s Square, a site that eventually became the Wright Opera House, which now houses Recycled Books.
County commissioners selected W.C. Dodsen to design Denton’s fourth courthouse, which Denton resident Tom Lovell built between 1895 and 1897. James Riley Gorden replaced Dodsen. The new courthouse featured a central clock tower. Commissioners wanted the Romanesque Revival style, featuring heavily rusticated limestone, rounded arches and turrets. Dodson added Second Empire elements such as corner pavilions with mansard roofs. Lovell used local stone from a quarry six miles northeast of Denton. Red columns came from Burnett County.
Denton’s 1897 courthouse deviated from tradition. The courtroom usually found in the center was on the north side of the second floor to allow a centralized masonry tower.
Denton’s present courthouse cost $147,000 to build, equivalent to $5.4 million in today’s dollars, a large expenditure for a rural county in 1898. The courthouse proclaimed Denton’s support for law and order.
Denton’s courthouse fell out of favor in the 1960s as the county considered demolishing it for a parking lot. It was saved by a group of World War II veterans who appreciated Europe’s architecture. The courthouse that still dominates downtown architecture became a cherished landmark that gained Texas landmark status in 1970, National Landmark status in 1977 and city landmark status in 1982.