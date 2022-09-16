 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Four courthouses have stood on the Denton Square

  • Comments

Denton’s present Courthouse on the Square may seem like it’s always been there, but it had three predecessors.

Denton County moved the county seat to its present site because it was the center of the county, 30 miles, or a day’s horse ride, from Dallas, Tarrant and Wise counties.

Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred