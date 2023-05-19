Walt's

108 W. McKinney St., the former site of the Denton Bus Line, is shown today. Walt's Garage took over the bus line space in 1976 and lasted until 2020.

 Courtesy photo

Rob and Evelyn Neale moved to a Tioga farm after their wedding in 1908. When the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, 29-year-old Rob’s draft card described him as a stout man with blue eyes and brown hair. Although he spent four years as a private at what became Texas A&M University, he did not fight in WWI. He stayed home to support his wife and nine children.

The Neale family moved to Denton at 1112 N. Locust St. by 1921. Rob started the Denton Bus Line with one bus at 108 W. McKinney St. Through the years, Neale kept the bus fare to a nickel.

Rob Neale Sr.

Bus stop ad

A Denton Bus Line ad is shown in the May 16, 1946, Denton Record-Chronicle. 
108 W. McKinney St.

The original Denton Bus Line building at 108 W. McKinney St. still stands today.

Randy Hunt contributed research to this story.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

