Eliza McKissack arrived in Denton in 1890. The 62-year-old came to Denton’s North Texas Normal College, now the University of North Texas, as founding director of the Music Conservatory.
She sped up when many women her age slowed down.
McKissack taught at the Normal from its 1890 inception until 1892. She envisioned the program as a music conservatory, an institution focused intensely on musical performance and composition education.
According to the Texas Schools and Churches Weekly Gazette, McKissack’s skills as a vocalist and pianist were highly recommended by people including Bishop Charles Quintard of Tennessee and Sen. Edward Walthall of Mississippi. She obtained musical training in Boston and New York; her mother was also a music teacher. The Denton-Record Chronicle referred to her as "Mrs. McKisac."
Normal schools were 19th century teacher training institutions. In addition to certificates, outstanding music conservatory students received bronze medals, while colleges awarded silver and gold medals to excellent bachelor’s and doctoral students.
Early Normal faculty members carried heavy teaching loads. The 1890 Normal bulletin advertised a “full course in music, both voice and piano, 44 weeks, 4 lessons a week, and practice, together with two studio selections from our literary course, $200 in advance ($6,179 in today’s dollars), 175 private lessons, full chorus drills, elocution theory, class recitation, and two extra branches in the college.” Private piano, organ and voice lessons were also offered.
One conservatory teacher was John Moore, who taught voice and harmony in addition to engineering, math and surveying. Moore would go on to study at Leipzig and Heidelberg Universities, and he obtained a Ph.D. from Yale in 1895. After earning a Doctor of Divinity degree from Missouri Central College in 1918, Moore became the bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church in South Dallas.
Joshua Chilton, the founding president of the Normal, also taught conservatory classes in music history and theory of sound.
On Monday, April 13, 1891, McKissack’s pupils gave a recital at the Normal’s new Music Hall, site of present-day Hickory Hall at 1417 W. Hickory St. Two months later, on June 18, 1891, conservatory students Annie Carson, Josie Bell, Madge Spalding and Ed Hann received medals for outstanding achievement.
The U.S. economy flourished during the Gilded Age in the 1870s and 1880s, but the Panic of 1893 began with a stock market plunge and a run on the banks. The economic depression that lasted until 1897 affected every sector of the U.S. economy. Maybe that’s why the enthusiasm expressed by the real estate syndicate that started the Normal cooled. The Syndicate severed Chilton’s contract; none of the first faculty members survived past 1893.
Prior to her arrival in Denton, Eliza Aykroyd married Alexander McKissack in 1854; she was 26, and he was 23. Alexander was an 1852 Yale alumnus who taught music. They lived on a plantation four miles north of Holly Springs, Mississippi. The couple’s one daughter didn’t survive infancy. Alexander served four years in the Civil War; he died at age 67 in 1898.
After leaving Denton, McKissack studied at the New England Music Conservatory. She died on Jan. 15, 1900, at age 72. Eliza McKissack is buried in Nashville, Tennessee.
Joshua Chilton died in 1896 at age 42, believing he “failed to make a mark in the world.”
Music was always important to the school that became UNT. The third president, Menter B. Terrell, played flute in the 1898 orchestra.
The Normal’s Music Conservatory became the UNT College of Music. According to Music School Central, the University of North Texas is ranked among the top 10-15 schools in the country for music overall.