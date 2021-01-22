Elinor Hughes, Denton’s first female mayor, challenged business as usual

A 1972 program on KERA-TV (Channel 13) featured Linnie McAdams moderating a discussion by Mary Berg, Kathie Smallwood and Elinor Hughes about Denton’s League of Women Voters’ efforts to start a public health unit. Hughes would become Denton’s first female mayor.
Hughes helped found and chaired the Interagency Community Service Council seeking to make welfare services more accessible. They began with a central clothing room so recipients didn’t have to go to multiple locations for usable clothing. Hughes also helped the group plan Christmas baskets for the needy. County Judge Tom Todd assured the Denton Record-Chronicle the ICSC and the North Texas Council of Governments wouldn’t overlap, since the women’s group provided volunteers and donations to carry out NTCOG’s policies.
In 1973, Denton’s LWV recognized many hours of community service by Hughes, McAdams and Lillian Miller, who would become Denton’s first female City Council member, with the coveted Little Old Lady in Tennis Shoes Award. Hughes addressed Denton’s City Council later that year about senior citizen programs. The league gave her another tennis shoe award in 1974.
Miller died unexpectedly in 1974, and the LWV raised concerns after Miller was replaced with a man. The first Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation for a street named in Miller’s honor never went to the council because council members didn’t like the idea. It took two more attempts before it happened.
In January 1975, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported the LWV wanted a woman to run for council. A day later, Hughes filed to run because of her “experience working on people’s problems.” Her platform focused on broader representation on city boards and commissions, planned growth and transparency. Because council members appeared to be making self-serving decisions, Hughes wanted to be a public servant, which is the foundation of ethical behavior.
Denton voters must have wanted change. The April 1975 record turnout for 11 candidates vying for three slots unseated an incumbent. The three highest vote totals went to Hughes (2,133 votes), Joe Mitchell (1,989 votes) and Ray Stephens (1,915 votes).
At the time, mayor and mayor pro tem were elected by council members. Stephens nominated Hughes for both positions, noting she got the most votes, but men were elected to both positions. Ray Stephens told the paper, “People were dissatisfied with the old leadership and want new thinking on the City Council.” A Record-Chronicle editorial argued that Mayor Tom Jester’s election by one vote represented council members voting individual preferences and that Hughes should have been elected mayor pro tem. A letter to the editor from Denton Business and Professional Women President Hazel Frederick echoed the editorial’s sentiment.
In June 1976, Hughes accepted a portrait of the late Lillian Miller that still hangs in Denton’s City Hall. She told the Record-Chronicle, “Miller’s greatest accomplishment is not that she was a great councilwoman, but that she was an excellent council member.”
Vowing not to serve more than two terms, Hughes ran again in 1977. In the first election under Denton’s new place system, another woman, Mary Claude Gay, was elected to the council, and Hughes was reelected mayor. Hughes left the council in 1979.
Among accomplishments too numerous to outline, Hughes supported SPAN Inc. (Service Program for Aging Needs), mental health, the Humane Society, parks, street improvements and police. She successfully traveled to New York City with the city manager to improve Denton’s bond rating. When a new city manager needed to be hired, she told the paper, “Some of the councilmen decided they had good candidates for city manager,” and she established an open application process focused on qualifications.
She died in December 2020. Elinor Hughes should be remembered for breaking the City Council leadership barrier for women, for challenging business as usual and for championing transparency.