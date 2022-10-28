The Oakwood Cemetery was created in 1858 and got its current name in 1931. The earliest grave is for a woman who died in childbirth while passing through Denton in a covered wagon. Her 3-day-old infant is also buried there.
Denton’s recorded history began in 1839, when the Republic of Texas gave William Neill 640 acres for his service in the Texas Revolutionary War. The cash-strapped republic paid soldiers with land. Just after Texas abandoned its dream of becoming a republic and joined the United States, the Texas Legislature established Denton County in 1846.
William Richard Loving, age 27, and Hiram Cisco, age 36, moved to Texas from Arkansas around 1850 with the Peters Colony, a disorganized English company that offered settlers free farmland to move to Texas. The land development company failed to mention that the heavily timbered farmland was already inhabited by poorly treated Native Americans or that they expected to claim 50% of the settlers’ land as payment for their services.
Loving received 160 acres as a Peters Colony single male settler. Cisco, whose name is sometimes misspelled Sisco in county records, brought his wife, Elizabeth, and four children. He received 360 acres as a married male settler.
Greed contributed to Denton County’s early Wild West atmosphere, but the settlers did the hard work.
Loving and the Ciscos were neighbors. They united by marriage when Loving married the Ciscos' 22-year-old daughter, Sarah Jane. The 1850 Census indicates William and Sarah Loving farmed land in what became Denton County with 23- and 20-year-old S.A. and Martha Pritchett and their four children.
In 1855, William Woodruff purchased 100.5 acres from Neill’s 640-acre-tract. A year later, he donated 20 acres to what became Denton’s downtown Square. Cisco donated 40 acres. His son-in-law, Loving, matched Cisco’s donation with another 40 acres to complete the original city of Denton’s 100 acres.
In 1857, the Texas Legislature named the city of Denton the county seat because it was 30 miles — a day’s horse ride — from Wise, Dallas and Tarrant counties. The city auctioned the first lots on Denton’s Square that year. A year later, Woodruff’s widow, Louisa, platted the remaining 80.5-acre tract into 14 lots that became West Oak and West Hickory streets.
Sarah and William Loving’s first daughter, Texana, was born in 1855 on their Denton County farm. The Lovings and Ciscos moved to what became the city of Denton. Three more Loving children — William (1856), Sarah (1858) and Phoebe (1860) — were likely the first children born in the city of Denton.
Because a cemetery signaled settlers’ civilization, Hiram and Elizabeth Cisco gave 11 acres for the City Cemetery. They delivered the deed to Judge Joseph A. Carroll in 1858. In an entry titled “the silent city and the sleepers there,” I.D. Ferguson described the cemetery in C.A. Bridges’ History of Denton, Texas, from its Beginning to 1960: “The natural beauty of the grounds is great; it is a grove of large oak trees, where the sun finds the rose trees planted many years ago, and the tangle of wildflowers and the tame flowers in great profusion at the break of day and send (sic) its last smile over the western prairie into the lonesome little city.”
Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Jane Loving died at home in 1860 after her fourth child’s birth. Her husband and parents buried her in the cemetery they created two years earlier. Hiram and Elizabeth Cisco soon joined their daughter in the cemetery. Those early graves can no longer be located because burial records were lost when Denton County’s courthouse burned. The city renamed the cemetery to Oakwood Cemetery in 1931 because of the large grove of Oak Trees.
Randy Hunt contributed to this article from his research for Denton’s next National Register District.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.