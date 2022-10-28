Oakwood Cemetery
The Oakwood Cemetery was created in 1858 and got its current name in 1931. The earliest grave is for a woman who died in childbirth while passing through Denton in a covered wagon. Her 3-day-old infant is also buried there.

 Courtesy photo

Denton’s recorded history began in 1839, when the Republic of Texas gave William Neill 640 acres for his service in the Texas Revolutionary War. The cash-strapped republic paid soldiers with land. Just after Texas abandoned its dream of becoming a republic and joined the United States, the Texas Legislature established Denton County in 1846.

William Richard Loving, age 27, and Hiram Cisco, age 36, moved to Texas from Arkansas around 1850 with the Peters Colony, a disorganized English company that offered settlers free farmland to move to Texas. The land development company failed to mention that the heavily timbered farmland was already inhabited by poorly treated Native Americans or that they expected to claim 50% of the settlers’ land as payment for their services.

Annetta Ramsay
Original borders of Denton

Shown is a 1922 city limit map with the original boundaries of the town of Denton.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

