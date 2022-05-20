Over 30 years ago, development of the Javelin anti-tank missile began in Denton.
According to The Washington Post, the presence of Javelin missiles in Ukrainian weaponry has panicked Russian occupiers. Javelin missiles are fire-and-forget weapons, meaning once launched, the missile guides itself to the target without further interaction.
Texas Instruments constructed a new facility north of Denton in 1988. TI’s defense electronics group and Orlando, Florida-based Martin Marietta were awarded a full-scale engineering development contract for a next-generation antitank shoulder-fired fire-and-forget weapon.
The Army’s strategy was to arrange a contractor marriage between TI and MM, with a planned eventual divorce. Like any marriage, joint venture partners face challenges, especially in a competitive bidding environment. The program was initially called the Advanced Antitank Weapon System — Medium (AAWS-M). TI led the design and engineering team. At least two dozen engineers relocated to Texas from Florida to support MM’s part of the team. The joint venture was led by MM near its Huntsville, Alabama, testing facility.
TI’s initial contract estimate of completing development within 36 months was unrealistic. As the program struggled with cost, schedule, technical and weight issues, the Army threatened to cancel the project twice over performance issues.
TI successfully developed fire-and-forget capability with a missile that guided itself to targets 2,000 meters away. After completing the design phase, both companies built and tested equipment in preparation for full production. The highly sophisticated Command Launch Unit contains prelaunch location, tracking and launch intelligence that quietly thrusts the weapon like a javelin. In 1991, the Army named the project Javelin.
As the national recession began, Lockheed Aerospace became Lockheed Martin after acquiring Martin Marietta. Texas Instruments closed the still-new Denton facility following a round of layoffs. Most Denton employees, including those in the Javelin program, moved to Lewisville in May 1992.
The two companies completed the Javelin’s development in May 1994. Steve Stockdale was a TI proposal manager and negotiator for the first production Javelin contract awarded in June 1994.
“I’m not surprised the system has performed as well as it has,” Stockdale recently commented. “What’s hard for me to believe is that the system is still in production after almost 30 years.”
TI sold its defense business to Raytheon in 1997. The University of North Texas eventually acquired the 590,000-square-foot TI-Denton campus 5 miles north of UNT. UNT opened Discovery Park in 2004 for the College of Engineering and the College of Information.
Employees moving out of the TI-Denton campus realized there was no claim on the vibrant, healthy and, in some cases, expensive greenery in the building’s interior atriums. TI officials organized a lottery to allow employees to adopt the plants. Stockdale rescued a Ming aralia plant, which he kept alive for many years.
Like plants in TI’s atriums, employees were transplanted from Denton to Lewisville to Arizona. MM employees were also transplanted multiple times. Their collective efforts for the Javelin project still bear fruit.
Javelin missiles have been a game changer in Ukraine. And TI moved out of Denton 30 years ago this month.