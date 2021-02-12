Although New Orleans and Dallas have trolleys, Denton’s trolley predated the one in Dallas.
Two real estate developments drove Denton’s early expansion. The Syndicate, a real estate group, purchased acreage nearly doubling the city’s size in 1890. After getting the city to annex their land, the Syndicate donated 10 acres to the Normal School that eventually became the University of North Texas. The Syndicate, which profited from flipping lots, gave little assistance to a landlocked school that could grow only via eminent domain.
Following the Syndicate’s success, the Denton Interurban Railway and Power Plant organized in August 1905. They were led by Donald Fitzgerald, described by the Houston Post as a New York city broker and promoter for larger Texas cities. Corporation members were Horace Griffin of Battle Creek, joined by Denton residents Newt Lee, Richard Wilson, William Wilson and Charles Simmons.
The group previously developed one of America’s first suburbs in New Orleans, transforming a sugar plantation into a fashionable neighborhood five miles from the center of the city, connected by a mule-driven trolley. Following that plan, Denton’s new development south of town would be called Hiland Park.
Investors formed the Denton Traction Co. to build a power plant at the corner of Hickory Street and Bell Avenue, the site of Denton’s present-day Central Fire Station. Trolley lines laid from the Oak Street railroad station turned south on Fry Street, turned west on Hickory Street and turned south on Avenue C to Hiland Park, near present-day Apogee Stadium.
Denton’s trolley began operating in February 1908, providing inexpensive transportation for 5 cents a day before automobiles were common. Residents also benefited because the trolley brought the first electric service to Denton.
The hill where Apogee Stadium now sits had been a favorite spot for Native Americans. Residents of the growing town picnicked there to enjoy the vista. Because it was a perfect spot for affluent homes, trolley backers hoped to benefit from land sales.
Griffin purchased 205 heavily wooded acres. He filed a 120-acre plat for the Hiland Park subdivision with 253 lots, streets, alleys and a trolley barn near present-day ponds bordering Hiland Park Road. Although Griffin promoted the area with picnic grounds, reunions, traveling circuses and political rallies, only 13 lots sold. Griffin died unexpectedly in 1908, and the real estate speculation went into foreclosure.
As the corporation dissolved in 1909, the Wilson Brothers, hardware merchants on the downtown Square, gained control of the Denton Traction Co. They added an additional north-south trolley line to serve the College of Industrial Arts, now known as Texas Woman’s University.
Fitzgerald relocated from New York City to Dallas. He replicated Denton’s trolley plan north of downtown Dallas, altering the name to Highland Park, which created the city of Highland Park.
New Orleans’ St. Charles Streetcar and part of Dallas’ trolley became tourist attractions, but Denton’s trolley never gained financial traction and stopped operating in 1918. Highland Park Road is the only remnant of Denton’s trolley.