DWIF display case

A display case filled with oral history interview transcripts, photographs and stories from the archived North Texas Daily newspapers, a street survey of Southeast Denton, and other texts from the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship are presented by the Special Collections department at UNT.

 Courtesy photo/The Portal to Texas History

People may think the 10 Black women and 10 white women in the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship just focused on school desegregation. The fellowship’s contribution would have been significant if the only thing the women did was to ease Black students’ transition from separate but not equal schools to all-white schools.

But, like an exploding can of biscuits, the women soon realized school desegregation was just part of Denton’s problem. Citywide efforts would be needed. To be sure, desegregation was a thorny issue that erupted in violence nationwide, especially in formerly confederate states.

