Texas faced nine years of turmoil after the Civil War ended in 1865. Reconstruction administered by the U.S. Army was terrible. White Texans had to develop new relationships with formerly enslaved Black Texans without guidance.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, at least 550 historically significant Texas freedmen’s settlements have been identified. Although it was difficult, Black people could purchase land in flood-prone bottomlands with cash. The settlements were enclaves that provided relative safety to formerly enslaved people.
Denton had at least two freedmen towns. In 1875, 27 Black families dissatisfied with life on former plantations near White Rock, in present-day Dallas, moved to an enclave 2 miles south of downtown Denton, near the present-day Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. The settlement sat on the banks of Pecan Creek because it was a source of freshwater.
According to Luther T. Lambert, “They named their settlement Freedman Town. The people of this group had faith, courage, and determination to live Christian lives.”
They met in homes under the leadership of the Rev. Millard Phillip Lambert. A year later the Rev. J.B. Goins organized the church, naming it St. James African American Methodist Episcopal. Congregation members gathered wood for the church from dense forests surrounding Denton, which sat in the cross-timbers region.
Denton County officials decided to use brick to build the third courthouse after the first two courthouses burned. Five years earlier, 17-year-old Sylvester Alouissus Bushey started a brick plant on the banks of Pecan Creek near Freedman Town, on the present-day Bushey Street. Workers living in Freedman Town hand-formed and installed brick for Denton’s 1877 courthouse. The new building material started a revolution.
By 1878, Freedman Town residents purchased land from Eliza Quinn two blocks north of downtown Denton. They named the new settlement Quaker to honor Quakers who sheltered runaway enslaved people and aided freedmen during reconstruction. Freedman Town residents became prominent members of the new community. Like Freedman Town, Quaker sat on the banks of Pecan Creek. The creek supplied freshwater to residents, who learned to manage the creeks’ inevitable spring floods.
After Denton’s 1877 courthouse was struck by lightning, Quaker residents provided “contract piece and day labor” for Denton’s fourth courthouse, which still stands. Between 1895 and 1897, brick workers built the courthouse with Bushey bricks and limestone from a quarry 6 miles northeast of the square.
Quaker became a bustling, self-sufficient community complete with stores, restaurants, medical care, a mortuary, a school and three churches. Over 50% of Quaker’s residents owned their homes.
In 1921, Denton city leaders proposed a bond to banish Quaker’s residents across the railroad tracks to Southeast Denton using what is now called eminent domain. After the bond passed, city leaders purchased Black residents' lots at below-market prices. Some Quaker residents moved to other states. For residents who stayed, the city moved Quaker’s houses by putting them atop logs and sled-like runners for the 2-mile journey. Houses needed repairs when they made it to their destinations. Quaker disappeared by 1923.
According to researcher Andrea Roberts, freedmen settlements were common across the South between 1865 and 1930. Denton’s Black residents could only move to a muddy cow pasture next to an open sewer. Denton city officials neglected the new neighborhood. Southeast Denton residents who paid the same taxes as everyone else still hadn’t received sewer, water, trash pickup, streetlights or paved streets by 1966. Because Quaker moved in 1923, when freedmen settlements were still common, Southeast Denton started as a third freedman town.
A 1966 bond election once again threatened Denton’s Black community. After city consultants labeled Southeast Denton “blighted,” city leaders proposed using federal urban renewal money to purchase Southeast Denton homes for redevelopment by developers. As the July 1966 bond election approached, a shouting match erupted between the mayor and a group of mostly white citizens who opposed the use of eminent domain. After 80% of Denton voters defeated the bond, it became apparent the city had no intention of paving Southeast Denton roads.
That’s when the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship fought City Hall — and won.
Annetta Ramsay, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.
