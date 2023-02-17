Household of Ruth

A photo from around 1910 shows members of Quakertown’s Household of Ruth, a companion group to their International Order of Odd Fellows. It’s the site of present-day Quakertown Park, but you can see Quakertown houses that were removed in the background.

 Courtesy photo/Denton County Museums

Texas faced nine years of turmoil after the Civil War ended in 1865. Reconstruction administered by the U.S. Army was terrible. White Texans had to develop new relationships with formerly enslaved Black Texans without guidance.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, at least 550 historically significant Texas freedmen’s settlements have been identified. Although it was difficult, Black people could purchase land in flood-prone bottomlands with cash. The settlements were enclaves that provided relative safety to formerly enslaved people.

Quaker on 1917 Sanborn insurance map

Quaker was established in 1878 by Freedman Town residents in Denton. This map from 1917 shows the town's layout.
