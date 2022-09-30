Bushey Street in Southeast Denton is quiet, although it once bustled with activity.
Denton sits in the Cross Timbers, a name given to the heavily timbered region by settlers who repeatedly crossed it. The region stretches from present-day Dallas and Fort Worth north to Tulsa. Timber and wildlife were plentiful enough to provide food to early merchants on the Square from the heavily wooded area where the courthouse now sits. Wood was the most plentiful building material when Denton County was established in 1846.
After fires destroyed the buildings and county records of Denton’s first two wooden courthouses, county officials wanted a building material that would be less vulnerable to fire.
Seventeen-year-old Sylvester Alouissus (S.A.) Bushey arrived in Denton in 1883. He was born to Norwegian immigrants in Detroit, and he briefly attended Notre Dame. Five years after coming to Denton, S.A. married Denton native Molly Elizabeth Duncan at Fort Worth’s St. Patrick Cathedral. Bushey worked as a building contractor.
In 1885, a group of 27 Black families dissatisfied with life on farms and plantations in White Rock, present-day Dallas, moved to the present-day site of Denton’s Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. According to Luther T. Lambert: “They named their settlement Freedman Town. The people of this group had faith, courage and determination to live Christian lives.” They met in homes under the Rev. Millard Phillip Lambert’s leadership. A year later, the Rev. J.B. Goins organized the church and named it St. James African Methodist Episcopal. Church records of charter members list families who would become prominent in Denton’s Quakertown community.
Just before Denton built its third courthouse, Freedman Town workers started a brick plant along the banks of Pecan Creek on present-day Bushey Street in Southeast Denton. Brick soon became the building material of choice in Denton.
County officials’ decision to use brick to build the courthouse was timely. Fire once again destroyed the south side and most of the west side of Denton’s Square in 1877, just after Denton County completed the fancy Italianate courthouse.
After lightning damaged the 1877 courthouse, workers used brick from the courthouse to pave North Elm Street. Tom Lovell built Denton County’s fourth courthouse, the present-day Courthouse on the Square. Lovell lived in Denton, but he also built other notable buildings, including Arizona’s State House.
Brick plant workers built the courthouse with hand-formed bricks and limestone from a quarry six miles northeast of the Square between 1895 and 1897. They provided “contract piece and day labor.” That’s when Freedman Town residents moved to Denton’s Quakertown neighborhood.
According to a Feb. 23, 1929, Denton Record-Chronicle article, Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Harris moved to Denton in January 1890. Harris leased the Bushey Brick Plant to manufacture brick for Denton County’s jail.
Harris also told the paper he raised “war horse” game chickens for cockfights in the brick plant pits. Cockfighting came to Texas with European immigrants; it proliferated in the early 1900s. The sport goes back to ancient Greeks and Persians, who pitted roosters against each other for entertainment. Cockfighting was banned in Texas in 1907.
Bushey bricks were used for the 1891 Denton County Jail at 406 N. Elm St. Five years later, bricks were used for Denton’s City Hall and Police Department at present-day 220 W. Oak St. — now the site of Summit Climbing, Yoga and Fitness.
The Fire Department was housed in an elaborate two-story building with a bell tower next to the City Hall, but it was razed due to black mold, a common problem in fire stations. The site is now the parking lot just east of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
The county sold the jail in 1965 to build a parking lot, just south of present-day Sleeping Lizzards.
Denton replaced the 1896 City Hall with a 1928 Mission-style building that still stands at 221 N. Elm St.
Although other companies began manufacturing brick in Denton, the Bushey brick plant in Southeast Denton started a building revolution.
Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.