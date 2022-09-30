Denton County Jail

The Denton County Jail was built in 1891 with bricks from the Bushey Brick Plant. The building was razed in 1965 to build a parking lot, just south of present-day Sleeping Lizzards.

 Denton Public Library/The Portal to Texas History, UNT Libraries

Bushey Street in Southeast Denton is quiet, although it once bustled with activity.

Denton sits in the Cross Timbers, a name given to the heavily timbered region by settlers who repeatedly crossed it. The region stretches from present-day Dallas and Fort Worth north to Tulsa. Timber and wildlife were plentiful enough to provide food to early merchants on the Square from the heavily wooded area where the courthouse now sits. Wood was the most plentiful building material when Denton County was established in 1846.

Annetta Ramsay

Randy Hunt contributed research to this article.

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

Tags

Recommended for you