As we begin Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor and commemorate the legacy of millions of Hispanic and Latino Americans who have played huge roles in the great American story. Here in Denton, we pay tribute to the contributions of great Latinos such as Popo and Lupe González, Dr. Frank Dávila, Rudy Moreno and many others. Most recently, Denton ISD Board Trustee Dorothy Martínez was recognized by the decision to name a school in her honor.
But where did we come from? How long have we been here? Why did we come to this region? These are all questions that deserve serious investigation but that have been too little explored by those who have looked into the history of our community.
In this series through Oct. 15, we will present a narrative timeline highlighting the heritage of the Latinos of the city and, to a limited extent, Denton County, and their role over time in reshaping our overall culture. In reviewing this story, we will come to better understand this culturally rich, diverse and historically underrepresented community of Denton families and children.
North Texas: An unsettled territory
There is little historical evidence to suggest that earlier non-Indigenous groups settled in what is now North Texas during the period of Spain’s, and later Mexico’s, domination of this region, including what is now Denton and Denton County. This part of the state was called by Spanish mapmakers El Condado del Rio Rojo (Red River County), as the Red River was the northernmost boundary of the region and the first geographical marker signaling control of this area by the Spanish Crown.
The North Texas region remained largely unsettled by the Spaniards due to the remoteness of the region from the more populated areas of South Texas. The fierce and unabashed protection of their homeland from outside intruders by Native American people also dissuaded Spanish settlements. The period of neglect and undervaluing of North Texas by both Spain and later Mexico spanned nearly 400 years.
It was with this backdrop that W.S. Peters entered into a contract with the new Republic of Texas to colonize the sparsely populated area immediately south of the Red River, which included Denton. The first settlers migrating to this North Texas region under the provisions of this 1841 colonization agreement, called the Peters Colony, were families and “single men,” many recruited from southern U.S. slave states; Europeans from England, Germany and France were also actively pursued to settle in the region.
It appears that Peters and his business associates’ outreach plan to attract new settlers to North Texas did not include Spanish-speaking communities living in southern sections of the newly established Republic of Texas. Peters’ exclusion of these communities, some of whom fought in defense of the Alamo, and indeed all residents of Latin American nations, continued after Texas was annexed to the United States in 1845 as a state.
An uninvited Mexican community arrives in north Texas
Hostile social and political conditions in Mexico in the late 1800s, which led to the Mexican Revolution of 1910, unsurprisingly ignited a major exodus from the country. This massive displacement of people was a reaction to the brutal conditions fueled by President Porfirio Díaz’s dictatorial rule favoring the wealthy elite. Many of the displaced and improvised communities during Diaz’s ruling, also called El Porfiriato, sought refuge in the cities of Dallas, Fort Worth and possibly Denton as well.
Books such as Dallas’s Little Mexico by Sol Villasana and the Stories from the Barrio: A History of Mexican Fort Worth by Carlos E. Cuéllar characterize the initial Mexican immigration to North Texas as originating from the south-central states of Michoacán, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato.
In our city, that immigration has been documented on the Texas commemorative plaque at the entrance to the Cooper Creek Cemetery in northeast Denton. It presents an interesting backstory of the remnants of some of the original trailblazing pioneers from Mexico settling in our region.
Many of these Denton newcomers may also have been refugees escaping the turbulent conditions plaguing their country during the period of El Porfiriato.
The assortment of engravings etched on weather-worn and barely readable markers at the Cooper Creek Cemetery conveys a record about the rich history of the nearby cemetery community and neighboring city of Denton. Although the number of these graveyard markers is small, they nonetheless offer a special relevance to our story.
These original markings in Spanish are copied from the Cooper Creek Cemetery’s antiquated upright tombstones and flat grave markers identifying the graves.
Murió María Contreras
El día de 5 de Mayo de 1916 de 56 años de edad Agua Gorda Del Estado de San Luis Potosi Mexico
Translation:
María Contreras
Died May 5, 1916, 56 years of age, from the (community) and state of Agua Gorda, San Luis Potosí, México
Tiburcio Menchaca Fallecio
El 3 de Julio de 1920 a los 36 años de edad este es su recuerdo de arte de su esposa Concepción Menchaca Denton Texas
Translation:
Tuburcio Menchaca
Died July 3, 1920, at the age of 36
This is a remembrance on behalf of his wife, Concepción Menchaca, Denton, Texas
Alejandra Nino
Nacio el 20 de Abril de 1853
Falleció Mallo 19 de 1909
Translation:
Alejandra Niño
Born on April 20, 1853, died May 19, 1909
Based on frequent visits to the cemetery and review of written records of this first community of Mexican immigrants, it appears there are some possible discrepancies that need to be considered at different levels of county government and administration to strengthen the system involving death records, grave markings and reporting of county deceased persons. Of particular concern are the missing grave markers of human remains of people interred in this cemetery. Noticeably missing grave markers are those of Benigno Villanueva, Bernardo Villanueva, Felicelas Villanueva and Refugio Villanueva. Juan and Tom Menchaca are also missing markers as well death postings in county burial records.
Also important to emphasize are the names of Villanueva and Menchaca. These are the only family names of representatives of the first immigrant community inscribed on the beautifully designed Texas commemorative information plaque by the cemetery’s main entry gate. Yet, as previously mentioned, there are no grave markers found in the graveyard for any of the four Villanueva family members listed in burial records and two of the Menchaca family members, Tom and Juan.
In Stories from the Barrio: A History of Mexican Fort Worth, Carlos E. Cuéllar notes that it is “impossible to know the stories of the first Mexicans to arrive in Fort Worth, the circumstances that led to their emigration or when they arrived.”
Investigating the first Mexican immigrants to Denton raises similar questions.
What were the challenges they faced in a strange and unfamiliar country? Were they able to build supportive communities?
What did they do to blend with the larger mainstream English-speaking dominant population? Did they feel pressure to drop their Spanish language and try to speak only English?
Did they feel the need to “Anglicize” their names or those of their children to gain acceptance by Denton’s more established people?
In the upcoming parts of this series dedicated to highlighting the Latino history of our Denton community, you will learn about Latino influence since the early 1900s and what the community is doing today for the future.
