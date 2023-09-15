Villanueva family

Marguerita, Tony, Ramona and Antonio Villanueva, in a photo from before 1913

 Courtesy photo
Rudy Rodríguez Sr.

Rudy Rodríguez Sr.

As we begin Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor and commemorate the legacy of millions of Hispanic and Latino Americans who have played huge roles in the great American story. Here in Denton, we pay tribute to the contributions of great Latinos such as Popo and Lupe González, Dr. Frank Dávila, Rudy Moreno and many others. Most recently, Denton ISD Board Trustee Dorothy Martínez was recognized by the decision to name a school in her honor.

Cooper Creek Cemetery

Shown is an early 1900s tombstone at the Cooper Creek Cemetery in northeast Denton.
Juan Menchaca

Juan Menchaca, circa 1920

Rudy Rodríguez Sr., now retired, was professor of teacher education at both Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas. He was also the first Latino member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees. He is an active member of Denton’s League of United Latino American Citizens.

Emily Fowler Central Library’s Laura Douglas and Denton County Office of History and Culture’s Peggy Riddle and Kim Cupit contributed to this research.

