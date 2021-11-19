The I.O.O.F. Cemetery on the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive may have an odd name, but no one thought that 100 years ago when it sat on the edge of town. Denton’s most respected residents belonged to the International Order of Odd Fellows. Famous American I.O.O.F. members included Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ulysses S. Grant.
While Freemasons are the largest fraternal organization, I.O.O.F. is one of the oldest. The group that started in England in 1748 came to America in 1817. Denton’s I.O.O.F. Lodge No. 82 started in 1859, three years after Denton became a town.
Joseph A. Smoot donated the first plot of land for the I.O.O.F. cemetery in Denton. Additional land soon had to be purchased as the cemetery outgrew its boundaries.
I.O.O.F promoted service and elevation of the human character. Their motto, “Friendship, Love and Truth,” is etched on gravestones with three chain links encircling F, L and T. The group strived to visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphaned.
Fraternities are brotherhoods promoting the association of members for social, professional or honorary purposes. Men who proved themselves worthy could join; fraternities took the worthiness qualification seriously. Rebekahs, named for the biblical Rebekah, began soon after I.O.O.F. as its companion group. I.O.O.F. didn’t open membership to women until 2001.
Although Lodge 82 was for white men, Denton’s Quakertown, more properly known as Quaker, had an I.O.O.F. lodge above Bert Crawford’s grocery store. Their companion group was the Household of Ruth. They moved to Solomon Hill after the city’s racially motivated removal of Quaker.
Lodge 82 met on the Square at 118 W. Oak St. The building displays I.O.O.F.’s chain links. According to Tom Reedy and Nita Thurman, the group rented space to five other fraternal organizations. I.O.O.F. still meets at 1410 Eden St. on the first and third Thursdays of each month.
Denton’s youngest fraternal organization is Woodmen of the World, a group that provided tombstones shaped like logs to members. Woodmen clearing forests was a metaphor for clearing consciences. Tombstones were customized to fit the individual, sometimes on a stack of logs symbolizing each child of the deceased.
It’s tempting to dismiss fraternal organizations’ secrecy and exclusivity, but membership came with a critical perk. Fraternal organizations blossomed in the South after the Civil War because Reconstruction brought financially hard times, when only wealthy people could purchase life insurance. Deceased fraternal members were guaranteed their families would be cared for without the stigma of accepting charity in the event of their untimely death.
Denton’s I.O.O.F. and the Rebekahs raised money and held decoration days to care for the cemetery until they handed the deed over to the city in 1933. Now it’s cared for by Denton Parks and Recreation.
Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery symbolism tells its story. The groups’ lasting contribution to Denton commemorates fraternal organizations’ role during Civil War reconstruction.