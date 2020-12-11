When the Titanic sank on April 12, 1912, 20-year old Denton native Irene Davidson picked up the story on the Denton Record-Chronicle telegraph. Irene began a lifetime of firsts when she became one of Texas’ first female reporters.
After a summer reporting job covering the Fort Worth sub-deb society, Irene convinced her parents she was ready to pursue full-time journalism, even though they wanted her to finish her education at the Normal, now the University of North Texas. When Irene joined the Record-Chronicle, male cohorts were told to watch their language and not leave newsroom doors ajar. Irene proved herself despite limitations meant to protect her, like not being allowed to report on criminal cases or local tragedies.
Irene constantly proved she was as good as the men. Editor Will Edwards pranked rivals Irene and Charley Frances by assigning them the same story. After determining their stories were different but equally good, he published both side by side on the front page. Edwards asked Irene to write a poetry column called “From Another Viewpoint.” Cohorts speculated she would run out of inspiration; she didn’t.
Irene joined the faculty of the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, in 1917. After stints as Holland’s Magazine assistant editor alongside Editor-in-Chief John Stayton, and the first Wichita Falls Times female news editor, she joined the Houston Post. After a two-year assignment in Paris and Florence, Italy, she spent 1927 hitchhiking from Texas to New York City, earning a dollar or two a day sharpening scissors, writing “The Scissor Sharpener” travel column. After returning to the Houston Post, Irene became the first woman to cover the Democratic National Convention in 1928.
Irene married respected Texas journalist Roy Minton at the “Little Church Around the Corner” — the Church of the Transfiguration — in New York City in 1929. After honeymooning in Cuba, they spent several months in France, with Roy on assignment. The couple moved to University Park and had two sons, Roy Jr. and David.
The Mintons moved to Denton in 1940 and built a house at 1401 Egan St., across the street from Charlie Scripture’s cattle grazing beside his farmhouse. In November 1940, Irene wrote in her journal “it is such a beautiful home — rambling early Texas like we have always wanted, with dormer inset windows across the whole front and a brick-floored living porch on the south. It is surely here that we will be tottering a half-a-century hence, if we live that long.”
Another Denton native, Mary Jane Edwards, designed the Minton’s house. She completed a degree in architecture from the University of Texas in 1934, joining architect K. Robinson in an office above Evers Hardware on Denton’s Square. In 1935, Mary Jane spoke to the local women’s club about Spanish and Mexican architecture, as well as former Denton resident O’Neil Ford’s Southwestern architectural style. Her firm created plans for the Denton Country Club addition, among many other local projects. In 1938, she was hired to coordinate architectural services for the Foxworth-Galbraith lumber company.
Mary Jane likely designed many Denton houses without recognition as a lumberyard employee. She was a significant architect among a small number of early female architects mentioned in Sarah Allaback’s book The First American Women Architects.
An August 1946 Minton family vacation to Galveston turned tragic when Irene’s husband drowned in ocean undertow. Fourteen-year-old Roy Jr. pulled his father to shore; his body returned to Denton on the train. The funeral was held at the residence, as was the custom. After Roy’s death, Irene stayed home raising her sons, reading the paper she used to write.
Grandson Bennett Milton remembers Irene as a brilliant intellect focused on the life of the community and the nation. A voracious reader, dedicated writer and poet, Irene left her family a lengthy journal covering current events like the Lindbergh kidnapping, politics and frustration about barriers she faced as a woman. Bennett said his grandmother’s interest in politics was so strong that his own political awareness developed fully by age 10.
Irene continued her string of firsts: first woman to serve on a Denton County criminal jury in 1956, first female Democratic County precinct chair in 1966, and meeting with Lt. Gov. Preston Smith alongside Bullitt Lowry in 1968.
Irene died in February 1977 at age 84 across the street from her home, in Denton’s Flow Hospital, the present-day site of college student apartments. She’s buried beside her husband in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Son David and wife Phyllis returned to the family home in Denton in 1995. Three generations of the Minton family enjoyed the house on Egan Street. It sold in 2011.