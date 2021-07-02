Independence Day celebrates the Declaration of Independence signed on July 2, 1776. According to History.com, it took two more days for 13 copies of the declaration to be prepared for distribution to each colony. That’s why July 4 is the day everyone celebrates.
Philadelphia’s Liberty Bell summoned people to the first reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776. When George Washington read the declaration on the steps of New York’s town hall on July 9, 1776, colonists anxious to be free of Britain’s rule tore down King George’s statue.
Congress authorized the purchase of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day in 1777. Fireworks continue to be a Fourth of July fixture.
On July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the Declaration of Independence, former signers and Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died within hours of each other. James Monroe, former president and framer of the Constitution, died five years later, on July 4, 1831. The New York Evening Post considered the three July Fourth deaths “a coincidence that has no parallel.”
Texas was a Spanish territory in 1776. It was a frontier when it gained statehood in 1845. Early Texans celebrated Independence Day with parties, dances and picnics. Partygoers in sparsely populated Texas traveled for gatherings. Firsthand accounts of Texas’ early celebrations detailed on thealamo.org showed quiet activities during the heat of the day and all-night dances ending at 6 a.m. with coffee.
German immigrant Ottilie Fuchs Goethe considered the sight of wealthy slaveholders attended to by Black servants strange. Independence Day wasn’t a holiday for everyone; Frederick Douglass’ famous July 5, 1852, speech, “What to the slave is the Fourth of July?” pointed out the hypocrisy of celebrating freedom with people who were not free.
Denton Record-Chronicle articles describe Denton’s elaborate Fourth of July celebrations throughout the 1920s. In 1928, Denton had numerous celebrations, including the annual luncheon attended by 300 people hosted by College of Industrial Arts (present-day Texas Woman’s University), women dressed in red, white and blue, with red roses at each plate. Many residents took advantage of $8 round-trip train tickets to travel to San Antonio or Galveston.
Denton’s celebration shifted to entertainment. In 1937, 10 fiddle bands competed for a $10 prize. Floyd Graham’s Teachers College Band (present-day University of North Texas) opened a stage show, followed by the Harmonettes, tap dancing, an accordion and trumpet duet by Theo and Billy Floyd Brooks, and barnyard imitations. Millard McDaniel of Denton’s Civilian Conservation Corps closed the show with a fire-eating demonstration. In 1938, the Teachers College donkey baseball game featured players riding donkeys. A soapbox derby went down East Oak Street from Denton’s Square.
In the 1940s, celebrations supported the war effort. Women who could sew gathered at Denton’s American Legion Hall to make blankets for soldiers from fabric scraps.
Parades began in the 1950s, with elaborate floats, horse-drawn carriages and horseback riders.
Denton’s Kiwanis Club produced its first fireworks show in 1972. The show, canceled in 2020 and 2021, will likely be back next year. Denton Parks and Recreation sponsors a 5K and fun run, but Denton’s most unique tradition is probably the Yankee Doodle Parade. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. Past Yankee Doodle parades featured children riding decorated bikes, a kazoo marching band and a drill team of women with cordless drills.
DJ Taylor contributed research to this article.