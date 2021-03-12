Many Texans have heard the story of Cynthia Ann Parker, who was captured by Comanche Indians as a child. Bianca Babb Bell’s story is equally compelling because she returned to her family to marry and raise a family in Denton.
On Friday, Sept. 14, 1866, 14-year-old Dot Babb and 10-year-old Bianca Babb played outside the family cabin 12 miles north of present-day Decatur. Their father, John, and oldest brother were in Arkansas trading horses. Their mother, Isabel, was inside the cabin with infant Margery and Sarah Luster, a beautiful Civil War widow. Isabel called the children inside when she saw Noconi Comanche warriors approaching. Having lived peacefully among Winnebago Indians in Wisconsin, she wasn’t worried.
Babb farm raid
Comanche leader Persummy was in a foul mood because six warriors had just been killed by settlers. One had been scalped, meaning his soul wouldn’t enter the next world.
When Indians threw the cabin door open, Isabel offered a handshake and a chair. Amid war cries, warriors stripped bed linens, took clothing and milk, broke furniture and shook feathers everywhere.
Dot was hit on the head when he reached for a rifle. Isabel clutched Margery and sheltered Bianca with her skirt. Intruders stabbed Isabel four times; she fell on the bed beside the baby. After being extracted from her hiding place in the loft, Sarah was forced outside with Bianca.
When Omecawbey discovered Isabel still alive, he shot her with an arrow and scalped her alive. Dot pulled the arrow from his mother’s side and comforted her until an arrow was pointed at him. As he was led outside, Isabel told Dot not to fight so he wouldn’t be killed.
Sarah, Dot and Bianca were placed on horses with warriors, who took six family horses as they left. They rode toward Indian territory along Dry Creek, near the present-day cities of Chico and Wichita Falls. The captives chose to be stoic. Kerno later told Bianca he would have killed her if she had cried.
Comanche warriors were superb horsemen trained to go long distances without food or water. They barreled west rapidly through the night, crossing the Little Wichita River near present-day Henrietta. The trip was grueling for the captives. They rode nonstop at least 50 miles, finally stopping at 11 a.m. the next day, near Holiday Creek, where they cooked and ate a steer crippled by wolves. Bianca was so hungry she begged for raw meat. Her legs and back were numb, and she sat in her own excrement, prompting captors to nickname her “stinks when walks.”
Sheriff’s posse arrives
A few hours after the attack, Wise County Sheriff Bob Cates and a 23-man posse, who had followed the Comanche trail of destruction all day, arrived on the eerily silent farm. John Babb’s carpentry tools were scattered beside Dot’s dead colt and a dead sheep. Feathers were everywhere. The bloody scene inside the cabin was even more disturbing. Isabel took her last breaths while blood-covered baby Margery nursed from her.
Early the next morning, Cates’ posse followed a trail of calico strips left by Sarah ripping her clothes. They ran out of food and water, finally stopping when the trail split into two tracks 40 miles west of the Babb farm.
After crossing the Red River on the fifth morning, the Comanche party camped near present-day Elk City, Oklahoma. The children were treated well, but Sarah suffered what Dot called involuntary debasement.
Sarah woke Dot after midnight in an escape attempt. They crawled past their captors sleeping in a circle around them toward a stallion Dot tied nearby. Warriors awakened before they bridled a second horse, so Dot sent Sarah toward the shallow river to avoid being tracked. He calmly returned to camp as if nothing had happened, delaying discovery of Sarah’s disappearance for an hour. Eight men went after Sarah, returning empty-handed and furious at daybreak.
Toeing the line
Warriors held Dot responsible for Sarah’s escape. They scratched a line on the ground and made Dot stand with his toes against the line holding his shirt open while they beat his chest with a pistol. He got up each time a blow knocked him down. Then Dot was forced to stand in front of a cottonwood tree with bows and arrows and guns pointed at him. He signaled readiness to die, but captors tied him to the tree, preparing to light a brush fire at his feet. Bianca’s tears, strangely, turned to hysterical laughter. Dot again motioned the warriors to kill him, but after holding counsel, the warriors congratulated Dot’s bravery and invited him to become a brave.
The Indians divided into two parties, and Bianca didn’t see Dot again while they were captives. Kerno rode along the river with Bianca. At sundown on the sixth day, Bianca first glimpsed the Comanche camp. She was impressed by the buffalo-hide teepees strung along the river for miles. Women greeted them with victory songs celebrating the successful raid.
After sharing a horse for a week, Kerno presented Bianca to his sister, Tekwashana, whose husband had been killed by settlers. She organized a feast to celebrate Bianca’s arrival, with frontier luxuries: flatbread, coffee and sugar.
Bianca adjusts to captivity
In Bianca’s seven months of captivity, she adjusted to the mostly meat diet, becoming fluent enough in Comanche to converse with adults. Her chores included gathering wood, hauling water and packing for monthly moves, but she had freedom. Tekwashana treated Bianca as her own child, providing food, clothing, a horse and jewelry. At bedtime, Tekwashana warmed Bianca beside the fire before tucking her into a buffalo skin. Bianca was welcome to attend religious rituals.
In one terrible incident, Bianca tried to steal firewood from another family. A woman went toward her with an ax, and a girl who ran to save Bianca was killed. Leaders later put the woman to death.
Ransom paid
When John Babb returned to his farm, neighbors had buried Isabel and cared for baby Margery. Babb collected ransom money, a controversial practice even then. He sought assistance from Jesse Chisholm, who had established the Chisholm Trail, and Jacob Sturm, a self-trained doctor living among Indians.
One day, Bianca found Tekwashana crying because Dr. Sturm had paid $333 ransom for her, approximately $6,000 in today’s dollars. After Bianca told Sturm she wanted to be released, she and her father stayed with a family near present-day Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, where Bianca relearned English aided by a woman who had previously been captured.
Dot was released two months later for $210 and articles of clothing worth $23.50. He described his parting as tearful and the reunion with his father as “convulsive joy or hysteria.”
Scott Zesch, author of The Captured: A True Story of Abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier, reported Bianca and Dot were the only children he researched who willingly returned. Although adults were treated badly by Indian captors, children were treated well; most struggled to reintegrate to their former life.
Dot’s account, In the Bosom of the Comanches, was published in 1923 because settlers were interested in the activities of boys. Bianca wasn’t interviewed for the only known documentation of daily life of female Plains Indians until she was in her 80s. Her recollections strike a balance between anger at the warriors who murdered her mother and tenderness for the care she received. Her story, “Every Day Seemed to Be a Holiday,” was republished in the 2003 Southwestern Historical Quarterly.
Bianca married Denton surveyor Jefferson Davis Bell when she was 20, and they had one son and six daughters. Although she hated monthly moves while a captive, Bianca moved constantly as an adult. Relatives attributed this to her Comanche background. She lived in Denton from 1911 to 1926 in homes at 918, 914 and 1600 W. Oak St. (the Lovell mansion, demolished in 1982) and homes on Avenue D that have been demolished.
Although Bianca maintained Comanche ties, she never saw adoptive mother Tekwashana again. Her petition for Comanche adoption was denied, likely because of precarious tribal negotiations with the federal government.
Texas opera premiere
In February 1939, Cynthia Parker premiered at North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas. The opera, arguably the first Texas opera premiere, composed by NTSTC alumna and Juilliard School student Julia Smith, featured former Metropolitan Opera star Leonora Corona and 100 NTSTC students. It told the story of Cynthia Ann Parker, a 10-year-old settler abducted by Comanches. Parker later married Comanche chief Peta Nocona. Their son, Quanah, became the last great Comanche chief.
Bianca, age 82, who was among 2,500 audience members, received recognition from NTSTC President W.J. McConnell. According to Time magazine, the audience “heard not musical history in the making, but local history in the remaking, and they loved it.” The Corpus Christi Caller-Times quoted a tearful Bianca saying: “It was good. It was real. It was almost like a dream.”
Bianca’s narrative documents cultural forces transforming the Southern Plains frontier and life in Denton following reintegration. She died in 1950, the last surviving Comanche captive. Bianca Babb Bell is buried in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery.