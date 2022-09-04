Caro Crawford Brown changed Texas history

Some people are in Denton briefly, but their accomplishments make us want to claim them. That’s the case with Caro Crawford Brown. She’s listed by wideopencountry.com alongside other notable women, such as Barbara Jordan, who changed Texas history.
Brown was born in 1908 in Baber, a tiny East Texas sawmill town. While studying journalism in 1925 at the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, Brown served as editor of The Lasso student newspaper. Brown got into trouble for attending a party off campus out of uniform. In 1925, all colleges had strict rules because they were expected to act in the place of parents.
When the Great Depression interrupted Brown’s CIA education, she moved to Conroe, where she married Jack brown and had two children. The couple moved to Duval County for his job with Texaco.
After taking a proofreading job with the Alice Daily Echo in 1947, Brown progressed to columnist, society editor and courtroom reporter. Her editor asked her to investigate George B. Parr, a powerful political boss in Duval and Jim Wells counties.
Duval County was a notorious South Texas boss-rule county. George B. Parr and his father, Archer Parr, controlled the economic and political landscape for decades. They often served as county judge or sheriff. Parr and his father were both called “The Duke of Duval.” Like Mexican patr᷀ons, they financed funerals or weddings of impoverished Mexicans in return for loyalty to political candidates. Those who bucked the system faced serious consequences, including death.
George Parr’s political career was punctuated by scandals involving election fraud, graft on a grand scale and violence. His most celebrated scheme was thought to decide the outcome of the 1948 U.S. Senate race between Coke R. Stevenson and Lyndon B. Johnson. Jim Wells County election officials, who historians believe acted on Parr’s instructions, reported 202 additional votes for Johnson a week after the election.
State officials handed down over 650 indictments for the Parr dynasty. As the Associated Press reporter for Duval and Jim Wells counties, Brown tirelessly attended trials, made public records requests and sifted through legal documents. While caring for her children, Brown wrote multiple stories on tight deadlines, even after Texas Rangers warned her life was in danger. She was scrupulously ethical.
In 1949, radio journalist Bill Mason criticized an Alice dance hall establishment on air. Parr’s close associate, Deputy Sheriff Sam Smithwyck, shot Mason to death on a street in town. Smithwyck was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He was found dead in his jail cell shortly after agreeing to talk about Parr’s reported election fraud. His death was ruled a suicide, although the suspicion was he may have been murdered.
While Brown covered Parr’s 1954 legal hearings, a scuffle erupted in the hallway outside the courtroom between Texas Ranger Alfred “Cap” Allee and Parr after Parr attempted to take another Ranger’s gun. Allee stuck his gun into Parr’s ribs. Brown told reporters: “I thought I was going to see a killing.” She stepped between the men, begging Allee not to shoot. Brown’s screams prompted officials to break up the fight. Parr escaped with minor injuries; he filed an attempted murder charge against Allee that he eventually dropped “for the good of the community.”
Parr later credited Brown with saving his life.
Brown’s investigative articles helped authorities. Although Parr avoided conviction, Brown’s stories pointed a national spotlight on the Parr dynasty. Parr was ultimately found guilty of tax evasion in 1974 and sentenced to 10 years. He died of an apparent suicide on his ranch.
Brown is credited with unraveling Parr’s political machine.
In 1955, Brown became the first woman to receive a Pulitzer Prize in Journalism for local reporting on deadline. The committee noted she received the award for “a series of stories dealing with a one-man political rule in neighboring Duval County, written under unusual pressure both for edition time and written under difficult, even dangerous, circumstances. Mrs. Brown dug into dramatic daily events, as well, and obtained her stories in spite of the bitterest political opposition, showing professional skill and courage.”
According to daughter Caralou Mitchell of Fort Worth, her mother’s career lasted only five years; she remembers her carrying a handgun in the glove compartment of the family car. Brown retired from journalism shortly after winning the Pulitzer Prize.
TWU inducted Brown into the Texas Woman’s Hall of Fame in 1986. Brown died in 2003 at age 93 in Boerne. The Texas Newspaper Foundation posthumously inducted her into the Texas Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2016.
The national spotlight Brown cast on the Duval Dynasty positively impacted many South Texans.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.