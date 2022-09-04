 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Caro Crawford Brown changed Texas history

  • Comments
Caro Crawford Brown

Caro Crawford Brown is shown in the office of the Alice Daily Echo shortly after receiving word of her 1955 Pulitzer Prize.

 Courtesy/Texas Journalism Foundation

Some people are in Denton briefly, but their accomplishments make us want to claim them. That’s the case with Caro Crawford Brown. She’s listed by wideopencountry.com alongside other notable women, such as Barbara Jordan, who changed Texas history.

Brown was born in 1908 in Baber, a tiny East Texas sawmill town. While studying journalism in 1925 at the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, Brown served as editor of The Lasso student newspaper. Brown got into trouble for attending a party off campus out of uniform. In 1925, all colleges had strict rules because they were expected to act in the place of parents.

Annetta Ramsay

ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK