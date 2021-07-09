Betty Kimble helped break down racial barriers in Denton

Betty Clark Kimble has lived on Lakey Street in Southeast Denton for nearly 90 years. She graduated from Denton’s Fred Douglass High School in 1949, long before Denton schools desegregated.
“We got a good education with raggedy books handed down from Denton High School. The school was leaking when I graduated,” she recalled. “So they sent us to St. Emmanuel Baptist Church to graduate. The Fred Douglass school produced teachers, nurses and doctors.”
Kimble’s great-grandfather Tom Cook was born into slavery in 1840 in South Carolina. He moved to Texas, gaining his freedom on Juneteenth, June 19, 1865. He and his wife, Lettie, were listed in the 1880 census with eight children. Cook opened a blacksmith shop at a location now being excavated in Bolivar. He was respected for his blacksmithing, his willingness to help settlers in times of danger and his position as a minister.
After Cook’s 1898 death, Kimble’s grandmother Kitty Clark sold the blacksmith shop and moved to Oakland Street, then to Congress Street on the edge of Quakertown, a Black city within a city, in Denton. When the city of Denton forced residents of Quakertown to move outside the city limits in 1921, Clark moved to Lakey Street in what is now Southeast Denton.
After graduation, Kimble attended Texas College in Tyler, a Christian Methodist Episcopal college for African American students excluded from Texas’ segregated university system.
“I was born a Methodist,” Kimble said. “I’ve been Methodist all my life.”
After marrying W.M. Kimble in Fort Worth in 1950, Betty Kimble transferred to North Texas State College, now the University of North Texas, studying education and voice. Kimble also worked as a maid in NTSC’s Chilton Hall. She stopped her education just shy of completing her degree because work and school compromised her health. Kimble raised the couple’s two daughters.
The couple bought a lot three houses down from where Kimble grew up on Lakey Street. Kimble’s husband completed his degree in business at NTSC. He sold insurance and commuted to an office in Dallas.
Denton was still segregated in 1960. Just after Kimble’s brother got out of the service, they went to a drive-in restaurant. “We ordered hamburgers, and it wasn’t long before the server came back and said she couldn’t serve us,” she remembered. “I was so mad.” The drive-in soon went out of business.
Stores on the Square sold clothing to Black people without allowing them to try on garments to see if they fit. “We couldn’t sit at the counter to eat at Brook’s Drugstore,” Kimble recalled. “We could buy an ice cream cone, but we couldn’t eat it there.”
“The Lord makes a way,” Kimble laughed. “Blacks worked in all these places, and we knew who to talk to. Sometimes they even gave us a little extra.”
“We couldn’t even go to the picture shows,” Kimble recalled. “We could go in the back door of the Dreamland Theatre and go up the stairs to the balcony during the week. The midnight show on Saturday nights was the only time we could sit where the white people sat.”
The Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship began in 1963 just as national news chronicled daily protests and violence related to desegregation. Kimble was an early core member of the group. The women wanted to ease Denton schools into desegregation, but they ended up doing much more.
By design, the interracial fellowship was composed of roughly equal numbers of Black and white women with coequal leaders. The first meeting was awkward, but by the second meeting, members of the Presbyterian church obtained a Black-white dialogue from the national church. Kimble read the part of the Black woman, and Ann Barnett read the part of the white woman. The group clicked when the dialogue prompted Kimble to tell what it was like to speak up when a white woman tried to push ahead of her with a store clerk.
“Women in the fellowship were kind; they were there for a purpose,” Kimble recalled. She remembers Trudi Foster as “the main one who got things done.”
Southeast Denton didn’t have paved roads, which means residents didn’t have curbs, drainage or street numbers. They also didn’t have trash pickup, and the handful of streetlights had to be switched on manually. Foster addressed the City Council because Black people couldn’t go to council meetings in 1965. Foster relentlessly challenged the council to pave Southeast Denton streets.
After desegregation, the transition from Fred Moore school to Denton High was tough for Kimble’s daughters. The fellowship and teachers helped, and both daughters finished. One daughter won a spelling bee when she was at Denton High.
“We went to hotels and restaurants in groups and broke things down,” Kimble recalled. “I went to the Holiday Inn with Ella Jones. I was nervous, afraid they would reject me. I don’t remember what I ate, but our service was perfect.”
The Ku Klux Klan showed up outside the NAACP annual banquet at the Civic Center sometime around 1965. Kimble remembered: “P.J. Brotherton went outside and saw the Klan members. He was a veteran and one of the guards who stood at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral. By the time the program was over, the Klan was gone.”
In the summertime, the fellowship had get-togethers and picnics. The last gathering Kimble remembers was at Trudi’s house. “We sat around her pool, just us ladies,” she said. “By then, most of our kids were in college. We became lifelong friends.”
After working for Texas Instruments for 21 years, Kimble started volunteering to help the elderly, eventually working part time at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and American Legion Hall in Southeast Denton.
Betty Kimball still lives on Lakey Street where she was born. After the city moved residents from Quakertown, people stayed together and helped each other.
“Southeast Denton is a neighborhood where everybody works together,” she concluded. “It is a great community.”