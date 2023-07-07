Sakshat Puri - Boy State

Sakshat Puri, a Flower Mound High School student, was elected president of the Texas Senate in Boys State.

Alvin Mansfield Owsley Jr. was born in Denton in December 1888. He graduated from Denton High School. After attending the North Texas State Normal School — the present-day University of North Texas — he graduated in the top tier from Virginia Military Institute.

Owsley was admitted to the bar in 1912 after completing a law degree from the University of Texas. According to the Handbook of Texas Online, he was then elected to the Texas Legislature from 1913-14. He served as the Denton County district attorney from 1915-17.

Alvin Owsley, who was born in Denton, was chosen by Gen. John Pershing as part of a select group of soldiers sent to Paris to write the American Legion charter. This 1922 photo shows Owsley, national commander of the American Legion, addressing a crowd in Lincoln, Neb., on Armistice Day.

