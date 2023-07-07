Alvin Mansfield Owsley Jr. was born in Denton in December 1888. He graduated from Denton High School. After attending the North Texas State Normal School — the present-day University of North Texas — he graduated in the top tier from Virginia Military Institute.
Owsley was admitted to the bar in 1912 after completing a law degree from the University of Texas. According to the Handbook of Texas Online, he was then elected to the Texas Legislature from 1913-14. He served as the Denton County district attorney from 1915-17.
When the U.S. got involved in World War I, Owsley joined other Texans in France in the 36th Division under the command of Gen. John Pershing. He rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Meuse-Argonne initiative that ended the war on Nov. 11, 1918.
The following year, Pershing chose Owsley to join a select group of soldiers sent to Paris to write the American Legion charter. The organization was the third patriotic group authorized by Congress in September 1919; it’s the oldest and largest veterans service organization.
On Aug. 1, 1920, Owsley helped charter Denton’s American Legion Post 71, named for Arthur McNitzky, the first soldier from the city of Denton to die in WWI. The McNitzkys were German immigrants; their home was vandalized because of anti-German sentiment until his death made him a hero.
Mentoring youth has been an American Legion mission since 1935. Post 71 sponsors Boys State; the auxiliary sponsors Texas Bluebonnet Girls State. These leadership programs select outstanding students from area high schools to attend a weeklong citizenship program in Austin. In an intense week, participants become part of a local, county and state mock government.
According to former Denton Mayor Ray Stephens, Denton’s American Legion has sponsored hundreds of high school juniors at Texas Boys State, as has the auxiliary for girls at Girls State.
“Delegates learn about American government as they debate current hot-button issues,” Stephens said. “They learn how to work together to accomplish proposed legislation that benefits the electorate. Give and take teaches participants, by experience, the art of politics.”
As full disclosure, my son, Camden Hunt, represented Denton High School at Boys State in 2013. He was elected to the House of Representatives. The experience was transformative for him, and he spent eight years on the staff, eventually serving as lead city counselor.
Texas was the only Boys State program that met virtually during COVID-19; he directed the virtual Boys State band.
“The staff is a quality group of people,” Hunt said. “Their passion is off the charts. The leaders donate their time year after year to make sure the boys have a good foundation to understand the political process.”
This year, Denton’s American Legion Auxiliary sponsored 14 girls who recently attended Girls State.
Several students from Denton County were elected to high offices at Texas Boys State:
- Brock Shanklin from Guyer High School was elected chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court.
- Sakshat Puri from Flower Mound High School was elected president of the Texas Senate.
- Flower Mound Marcus High School junior Tadiwa “TG” Barwa was elected Texas Boys State governor.
Owsley traveled extensively promoting the American Legion as its national commander from 1922-23. In 1925, 37-year-old Owsley married Lucy Ball in Muncie, Indiana. They had three children.
Owsley also made campaign speeches for Franklin D. Roosevelt. After serving as ambassador to Romania (1933-35), the Free Irish State (1935-37) and Denmark (1937-39), he worked for his father-in-law Frank Ball at the Ball Brothers glass manufacturing plant in Muncie, Indiana. He returned to Texas in 1944 to work for the Dallas plant, eventually retiring as vice president.
In 1957, Owsley represented the American Legion in a delicate international incident in which an American soldier shot and killed a Japanese housewife on a U.S. military base in Japan.
Owsley died in 1967; he’s buried in Dallas’ Sparkman-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
