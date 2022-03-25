In the 1870s, cattlemen on the Texas frontier didn’t have time for relaxation.
They believed the prettiest women lived in Bonham, so Bob Jones’ friend persuaded him to ride his horse to the Saturday night dance in Bonham. Jones was a good dancer who enjoyed hollering during square dances, but he found Meady Chisum mesmerizing.
Bob and Meady exchanged letters, and he returned to Bonham in 1874 to marry her. Bob brought his bride to Medlin, present-day Trophy Club.
When John Dolford “Bob” Jones gained his freedom from the Arkansas family to which he was enslaved, he purchased 50 acres of bottomland to herd sheep.
Almeady "Meady" was the daughter of Jensie Moore and John Chisum, the famous cattleman for whom the Chisum Trail was named. Jensie, who was very beautiful, met Chisum while traveling through Texas with the family who had enslaved her. The Moores were headed to the California gold rush. They needed cash, so they sold Jensie to Chisum for $1,400 to cook and clean.
Chisum and Jensie couldn’t marry because interracial marriage was prohibited by law. Jensie had Chisum’s two daughters, Harriett and Meady. The frontier didn’t have hospitals, so Chisum took Jensie to a boarding house in Gainesville, site of the present-day Gainesville courthouse, for the births. Jensie and Chisum’s daughters lived in a house near Boliver, west of present-day Sanger, until Indian raids forced him to move his family to Bonham.
Chisum died of cancer in 1884, when Meady was 27 years old. He is buried in Paris, Texas, with his family. Jensie and Harriett are buried in unknown graves near Bonham.
Bob and Meady's personalities, hard work and integrity helped them overcome prejudice about their mixed-race heritage. Bob was known for his business savvy and ethical behavior, but the Joneses lived in a white world, where segregation was a constant challenge. According to granddaughter Eugie Jones, Medlin had a white community, a Black community and the Jones family. She didn’t recall segregation in social or religious events.
Bob built a two-story house with a porch, kitchen and a large room near present-day Lake Grapevine. Four rooms were added as children were born. Meady bore 10 children: James, Blaine, Alice, Virgie, June Edgar, Emma, Artie, Hattie, Jinks Benjamin and John Emory.
The Joneses were self-sustaining farmers, raising vegetables, fruit, chickens, hogs, milk cows, sheep, cotton and corn for livestock. Bob raised horses to supplement his income.
Meady dried fruit from the orchard and taught the girls needle arts. She organized a canning club at a different house each day.
Bob built the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in 1902. His son, Arte, played the organ. When Meady and at least five children pooled resources to buy a 1914 Ford automobile, the first place they drove was to church.
Because of segregation, the Jones children couldn’t attend school. The family cherished education, so Bob hired a private teacher to teach the children during summers. Each spring, Meady and the children moved to a house Bob purchased in Denton so the children could attend the Fred Douglass School. Bob eventually built the Walnut Grove one-room schoolhouse in Medlin. Today, the Walnut Grove Elementary is named for the schoolhouse that burned.
Sons Jinx and Emery ran the Auction Barn. Their wives ran an integrated café. When Black truckers went to the back door to purchase sandwiches or soda, Lula told them to go to the front. Integrated businesses were uncommon. The brothers started the annual Jones Family picnic that treated the whole community to barbecue, snow cones, baseball, dance and live music.
Bob died on Christmas day 1936. At the time of his death, Bob’s land holdings amounted to 2,000 acres, and he was one of the wealthiest men in the area. His funeral was the largest the community had ever witnessed. Over 500 people jammed the (white) Roanoke Baptist Church. Mourners stood outside; many came from out of town.
Meady died at age 90 in 1947. She told her granddaughter Eugie, “Don’t ever sell the house.” Her two-story farmhouse and the church burned in 1948, probably due to lightning strikes, but Eugie saved the farm. The federal government bought the Jones’ land for Lake Grapevine. When the government altered plans and asked Eugie to return money for the land, she retrieved the uncashed checks from her bank's safe deposit box.
Bob and Meady are buried in the Medlin Cemetery in present-day Trophy Club. They taught their children family pride, hard work and honesty. Grapevine Mayor Bill Tate said the Jones family overcame prejudice with their personalities, hard work and integrity: “That’s why they are so appreciated, and people want to continue to honor them.”
Their wedding outfits are on display in the Southlake Library, along with a quilt made from family materials. Although most of the Jones farm now sits under Lake Grapevine, the city of Southlake acquired and annexed 500 acres of the Jones farm in 1988, creating the Bob Jones Nature Center & Preserve in 2008.