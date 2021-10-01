Alexandre Hogue was born in 1898 in Memphis, Missouri, to the Rev. Charles Lehman and Mattie Hogue. The family moved to Denton on Elm Street just after his birth. Alexandre’s father served as the minister of Denton’s First Presbyterian Church for eight years until his death in 1906. Mattie was an artist who shared her love of the earth with her son.
In 1918, Hogue graduated from Bryan Street High School in Dallas. After studying for a year at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, he returned to Dallas to work as an illustrator for The Dallas Morning News.
Between 1921 and 1925, Hogue worked as a calligrapher for New York City firms, which allowed him to spend time studying at museums. He didn’t paint anything while he was in NYC so his style wouldn’t be impacted by others. Hogue returned to Texas each summer to sketch with mentor Charles Franklin Reaugh. He returned to Texas to paint full-time in 1925.
After the Denton Record-Chronicle covered his Dallas shows, Hogue’s first one-man show of 45 paintings was at the College of Industrial Arts, present-day Texas Woman’s University, in 1925. He was billed as Texas’ poet of color. Hogue painted throughout the Great Depression, although he never worked for the Works Progress Administration, which employed many artists at the time.
On the road to becoming a famous Depression-era artist, Hogue focused on how greed and misuse ruined the American landscape. His themes included the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, Southwest Native American life, the oil industry, farm and ranch life, and the Big Bend area.
While Hogue’s abstract realist style emerged between 1931 and 1942, he taught summer classes at the College of Industrial Arts, later renamed the Texas State College for Women.
In 1932, Hogue became part of the Dallas Nine, a group of artists, including Jerry Bywaters, Otis Dozier and William Lester, whose work was featured in the Dallas Museum of Art. Instead of taking inspiration from European traditions, the Dallas Nine focused on the American Southwest. According to the Handbook of Texas History online, Hogue’s work gained the most fame. Hogue likely had contact with another Denton native, architect O’Neil Ford, during this period.
Hogue received the most acclaim for his Erosion series of paintings capturing the essence of the Dust Bowl. Life magazine featured the series in 1937. During World War II, Hogue designed war bond posters at North American Aviation in Dallas.
In 1938, Hogue married Maggie Jo Watson. They had one daughter.
Between 1945 and 1963, Hogue served as chair of the University of Tulsa Art Department. After his retirement, the university opened the Alexandre Hogue Gallery in his honor.
Hogue’s mother died in Denton in 1959. She’s buried alongside his father in Denton’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Hogue died in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1994.