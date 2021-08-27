A cab driver picked up Abner Haynes and Leon King from Southeast Denton on Sept. 1, 1956. Summer heat wasn’t the only reason to sweat that Saturday morning. Haynes’ heart raced as they approached Fouts Field.
The men exited the cab and stood on the gravel lot. Three white football players approached. Denton’s Garland Warren offered a handshake: “Welcome to the team.” Charlie and Vernon Cole also welcomed the pair.
Haynes and King were the first men of color to play college football in Texas.
Haynes was born in Denton in 1937 at 713 Bailey St. to Fred and Ola Mae Haynes. His father pastored Denton’s Church of God in Christ. Haynes’ four older brothers and three older sisters graduated from Denton’s Fred Moore High School. Haynes moved to Dallas at the end of seventh grade after his dad became bishop.
King, the middle of five children, lived six blocks away. His father was the Majestic Theatre janitor with a second job at the Trinity train terminal. His mother worked at the H.L. Green department store.
In compliance with his father’s wish, Haynes continued church choir instead of football when he started Lincoln High School in Dallas. King, who ran track with Haynes, persuaded him to join Lincoln’s football team. They became family when Haynes’ brother Neaul married King’s sister Vivian.
Although Haynes wanted to play college football near home, his application to Southern Methodist University was rejected because SMU didn’t accept Black students. SMU wouldn’t integrate until Jerry LeVias became a Mustang nine years later.
Haynes traveled to Denton with his brother Samuel to meet Odus Mitchell, head football coach of North Texas State College, present-day University of North Texas. Haynes and King were told they could join the freshman team without scholarships. Haynes left the meeting convinced Mitchell didn’t think he would make the team.
NTSC quietly desegregated just after Brown v. Board of Education passed in 1954, when 41-year-old high school principal Alfred Tennyson Miller took a doctoral-level class in public school law. NTSC President James Carl Matthews prepared for desegregation, although the school didn’t allow Black students to live in dorms, eat in the dining hall or be on campus after dark. Matthews instructed faculty not to give Black students sympathy grades.
Haynes and King weren’t the only Black freshmen; 14 Lincoln High classmates enrolled at NTSC in 1956. White classmates’ reception generally ranged from frosty to ugly.
Haynes and King moved into the front room of Haynes’ sister’s three-bedroom house in Southeast Denton with Naomi, her husband and their five sons.
Freshman coach Ken Bahnsen, Fred McCain and Herb Ferrell created a cohesive team with Haynes and King starting at halfback and end. At the first away game at Corsicana’s Navarro College, the team planned to eat at V’s Cafe. They left after hearing Black people would have to eat in the kitchen, instead opting for baloney sandwiches in a show of solidarity.
When the team arrived at Corsicana’s stadium, an employee told Bahnsen that the Black athletes might die if they played. Fans chanted racial slurs and threw objects at the Eaglets’ bench; Haynes stopped players from responding. Haynes and King turned in stunning performances; Haynes scored four touchdowns for a winning 39-21 score. Bahnsen had the bus driver gather players’ belongings from the locker room and back the “green goose” bus up to the players’ bench.
The team boarded the bus with helmets still on as soon as the fourth quarter ended. White players stunned by the crowd’s hostility began to cry. Haynes stood up and said: “Man, we’re gonna sing.” That started a post-game singing tradition for the team that became family. The Corsicana Daily Sun called Haynes “the fastest and best runner to cleat Tiger Field in many moons.”
After Corsicana, Bahnsen enlisted Denton County Judge Jack Gray to accompany the team on trips and arrange law enforcement for away games. The Eagles posted NTSC’s first undefeated season by any team in school history.
Both men made varsity as sophomores, but King left NTSC after his junior year to support his family. He returned to complete a master’s degree at UNT and a doctorate from Nova University. King became a fixture in the Dallas Independent School District.
The Eagles continued to struggle to find restaurants and hotels to serve them on road trips. At a big Houston game, the team stayed on Pullman sleeper cars at the train station.
In 1957, Haynes averaged a stunning 39.3 yards per punt return; his career punt return average was 28.6 yards. Both records still stand at UNT. Haynes scored 28 touchdowns and led NTSC in rushing for three years. He was named Missouri Valley All-Conference twice, and he was named to UNT’s All-Centennial Team. Haynes led North Texas to a 1959 Sun Bowl appearance. Time magazine named him a 1959 All-American.
Haynes was drafted by the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and the AFL’s Dallas Texans (now the Kansas City Chiefs). He chose the American Football League after a Steeler recruiter showed up drunk at his house at 2 a.m.
During Haynes’ rookie year, he led the AFL in rushing. He was named Rookie of the Year and the league’s first Player of the Year. Between 1960 and 1963, Haynes led the AFL in rushing touchdowns, averaging 10.3 yards per punt return and 25 yards per kickoff return. His 12,065 combined yards is still an AFL record.
Haynes retired in 1967. The Chiefs retired his number in 1988, and UNT retired his number in 1998. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
According to “Mean” Joe Green, Abner Haynes and Leon King softened his path in college football. Haynes not only broke the color barrier, he changed football.
Jeff Miller’s book, The Game Changers: Abner Haynes, Leon King, and the Fall of Major College Football’s Color Barrier in Texas, is available at the Denton Public Library.