When fall 1903 classes began at the Girls Industrial College, present-day Texas Woman’s University, the Cameron Herald reported: “Denton is a most attractive place for parents who desire to educate their sons and daughters. The North Texas State Normal School, the John B. Denton College … are well established. And when the Girls Industrial College is added to her list, Denton may well boast being the Athens of Texas.”
The John B. Denton College soon closed, but Denton is still the only Texas city with two state universities. Denton’s quest to become an education hub stimulated economic development. Coit Street namesake John Coit steered fundraising to bring the Girls Industrial College to Denton. Businessmen purchased 67 acres for the campus from Bell Avenue namesake Charles Bell. They built the Old Main Building, which still stands.
While Denton businessmen glad-handed each other, women received no credit for their decade spent petitioning the Texas Legislature for a women’s college. The wife of a Denton Baptist minister and a San Antonio socialite formed a coalition, making the college that soon became the College of Industrial Arts possible.
Mary Eleanor Brackenridge was born in Indiana in 1837. Her brothers fought on different sides of the Civil War, and her father died during the war. She moved to San Antonio with her brother George in 1866. Because he had fought for the Union, he thrived financially during the Reconstruction in San Antonio. George appointed Eleanor director of the San Antonio National Bank and the San Antonio Mortgage and Loan, making her one of the nation’s first female bank directors.
Although Eleanor Brackenridge never married, she sought evolutionary social change for married women and children. Her involvement in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Eastern Star and Presbyterian Church gave her platforms. The WCTU concern for married women whose families were impacted by alcoholism extended to women’s inability to own property, work outside the home or vote.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, George Brackenridge encouraged Eleanor to fight for a women’s college. She was joined by the Texas Woman’s Press Association and the Grange, a ranching group that supported social reform.
According to Carmen Goldthwaite’s Texas Dames: Sassy and Savvy Women Throughout Lone Star History, Eleanor Brackenridge’s coalition with a Denton woman tipped the scales in favor of a women’s college. Temperance reformer and writer Jenny Bland Beauchamp was the wife of Denton Baptist minister Sylvester Beauchamp. She wrote some of the first Texas newspaper articles on women’s suffrage. Jenny Beauchamp, born in 1833, became the second president of Texas’ WCTU at age 50. With no prior leadership experience, she traveled thousands of miles on limited funds, growing the WCTU into a powerful lobbying force that conjoined temperance and suffrage.
Brackenridge was one of three women appointed to the College of Industrial Arts Board of Regents, one of the first women to serve on any state board of regents. Texas later had to stipulate that at least four CIA regents had to be women.
Brackenridge was an active CIA regent until her death in 1924, often providing financial assistance to students. She tirelessly lobbied legislators on behalf of the college, chiding members for failing to vote for requested appropriations. Brackenridge wasn’t shy about her activism, saying: “Foolish modesty lags behind while brazen impudence goes forth and eats the pudding.”
Although Denton didn’t notice Brackenridge, the CIA did. The college built Brackenridge Dormitory in 1911, although it was later demolished. TWU’s current Student Union building still bears her name.
While Eleanor Brackenridge maintained close Denton ties, she wasn’t finished with her activism. She revived the Texas Woman Suffrage Association in 1904. Brackenridge and Beauchamp studied Texas legal code, publishing The Legal Status of Texas Women in 1911.
At age 81, Brackenridge helped Texas and five other states lead the nation in giving women the right to vote two years prior to the 1920 ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment.
Jenny Beauchamp died in 1914 in Columbia, Missouri. When Eleanor Brackenridge died, the San Antonio Express called her “the foremost women citizen of Texas.” She’s buried in the Brackenridge family cemetery near Edna.
Eleanor Brackenridge and Jenny Beauchamp left TWU a strong legacy.