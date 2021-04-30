Thomas Murrell was a prosperous farmer near Callisburg, 11 miles northeast of Gainesville. He rose before sunrise, as usual on April 12, 1894, to feed his stock. Murrell didn’t know John Quincy Adams Crews was waiting in the hay loft of his barn. A field hand saw Murrell with his hands up, saying, “Don’t shoot me, Mr. Crews,” but the fatal shot came anyway. Murrell’s wife, Anna, ran to him. Crews’ shot killed her instantly; she collapsed over her dying husband. Crews took a watch and money from Murrell’s pockets, saddled the family’s best horse and rode off.
Murrell lived long enough to say Crews, a recently fired field hand, threatened to kill his sons at two other farms, so a field hand rode six miles to warn Morgan Murrell, who was plowing. When the rider reached the farm, he saw Crews stand up at the end of a corn row, a puff of smoke, and Morgan fell dead. Crews chased Morgan’s brother, Leonard, into a farmhouse. Following an unsuccessful search for Leonard, Crews mounted the stolen horse, crossed the Red River and turned west.
Farm hands delivered news of the Murrell murders to shocked Callisburg residents. After riding to his brother’s farm, the Hon. Jesse Murrell returned to report the deaths of Thomas, Anna and Morgan. Sheriff Pat Ware vowed to catch Crews. According to one newspaper account, Ware’s posse grew from 40 to 500 men.
Jack Crews was described as a small, sandy-haired man, about 40 years old, with a close-cropped beard. Callisburg miller Link Stapleton reported Crews was in town a day earlier borrowing a hunting rifle. He considered Crews a “splendid shot.”
News about the murders raced through Denton and Cooke counties. Telegrams and newspapers reported the story throughout Texas, as well as one paper in Atlanta and two in New Orleans.
The next day Crews came upon a man only identified as Miller in Indian Territory. Each fired four shots, leaving Miller slumped over dead in his wagon.
Seriously injured, Crews walked three miles to a train station near present-day Thackerville, Oklahoma. A Methodist minister and other citizens overpowered him when he attempted to buy a train ticket to Gainesville. Crews stated he killed a “son of a bitch.” He was going to Gainesville to kill two more men before killing himself.
Sheriff Ware arrested Crews and took him to Gainesville, where newspapers reported 50 men protected him from an estimated 200 rifle-bearing farmers. After being transferred to jail in Fort Worth, Crews was examined on April 21, and indicted by a Cooke County grand jury.
Defense argued Thomas and Morgan Murrell insulted Crews’ wife, and he killed them defending her honor. They also offered an insanity plea. Crews never denied killing the Murrells, stating he killed Anna accidentally. Crews reported being acquitted on technicalities for killing two men in California several years earlier. A jury convicted Crews and sentenced him to 99 years each for the murders of Thomas and Morgan Murrell, but a disqualified juror prompted a change of venue and a new trial in Denton. Crews was again convicted and sentenced to hang on Oct. 18, 1895. The execution date was changed to Oct. 14 after Crews argued with the judge, saying he didn’t want to hang on a Friday.
After conviction, Crews requested baptism and religious counseling. He told a reporter: “I have just received the news that there is no more hope for me this side of Heaven, and if that is so and I have to go, it will save me many a trouble and hardship. Still, we all want to put that off to the last. I don’t think I will be knocked out of more than 60 years of my natural life. As far as I am concerned, I think I can make preparations to meet my God, but will say that all I can leave my poor, true, beloved wife, is the history of my life, which has been full of misfortune from the cradle to the grave.”
At 9:30 a.m. on execution day, Monday, Oct. 14, Texas Gov. Charles Culbertson cabled Sheriff Sam Hawkins refusing to intervene. Hawkins opposed the death penalty; he hoped the sentence could be changed to life imprisonment, but hanging was preferred in 1894 Texas. Crews remarked, “If there is to be a hanging, I can furnish the neck.”
Sheriff Hawkins made dignified final preparations for the hanging. Because there was no room for hanging inside the jail, Hawkins had the gallows erected on the jail’s north end, the most private area he could find. The jail sat on Denton’s outskirts. A coffin was placed under the gallows at 11 a.m. A private religious service was held for Crews, his wife and nephew inside the jail. After Crews carefully dressed in a new black suit, bow tie and dark gloves, the three ate lunch prepared by Hawkins’ wife.
At 1:25 p.m., Sheriff Hawkins read the death warrant to an attentive Crews. His wife held his hand as he approached the gallows. The crowd sang the hymn “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name,” and Crews spoke for 12 of his allotted 20 minutes. His soft voice could only be heard by those nearest him. When Crews spotted Thomas Murrell’s brother in the crowd, his last words were “Howdy, Mr. Murrell.” The gallows trap door opened at 2 p.m. Crews was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. Murrell’s two surviving sons requested and were given the straps binding his hands and feet.
Denton’s last hanging was witnessed by residents dressed in their Sunday best, recorded in an iconic photograph at the Denton County Jail on Locust Street. Parents brought their children because they considered hangings educational and morally uplifting. Newspapers estimated 10,000 people attended, but the correct number was probably closer to a few hundred. County records estimate Denton’s population in 1895 at 3,500.
Denton County’s jail was a state-of-the-art structure built in 1891 built with the same materials as the 1896 Denton County Courthouse. It proclaimed Denton’s dedication to law and order, when parts of Texas were still the Wild West. The county sold the jail in 1965; it was razed to build a parking lot on Locust Street between present-day Sleeping Lizzards and M1 Support Services.